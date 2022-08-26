PLATELL’S PEOPLE: I cannot believe I’m saying it but I feel sorry for Harry 

A lot of ridicule has been thrown at Meghan and Harry’s new ‘£18 million’ Spotify podcast – presumably titled It’s All About Meghan or Am I Not Fantastic?

But most notable was Harry’s near-absence from the show.

Guest this week was Serena Williams, who discussed how hard it is to be a rich and successful woman and how feminine “ambition” is often confused with pushiness.

In fact, the only person who seems to be pushed around here is Meghan’s husband: the Queen’s grandson, without whom the underage TV actress wouldn’t have a global platform for her self-pitying grievances.

In the hour-long podcast, Harry only had a 30-second cameo. As he lurked in the shadows, his wife asked with apparent surprise, “Would you like to come and say hello? Look who just came in!’

Harry said to Serena Williams, “I like what you’ve done with your hair. That’s a great atmosphere.’

What would the men serving alongside him in Afghanistan have thought?

Harry’s seemingly submissive role was also featured last year, when she launched her children’s book The Bench. He was seen in the video juggling – or trying – to go after her.

Meghan and Harry have started a new venture, a ‘£18 million’ Spotify podcast

Think of all he has lost: the respect of his country, his family, many of his friends, even his grandfather Prince Philip during his last days.

How humiliating it all is for a man who served ten years in the military, rose to the rank of captain, and had a distinguished record of flying Apache helicopters over Helmand.

Rumor has it that the cover of Harry’s upcoming memoir about his horrific life as a royal features not only a photo of him, as you might expect, but also of Megs. The word unmasked comes to mind.

There was a time when Harry was one of the most beloved royals. When Mr and Mrs Sussex come to Britain next month, we learn that he has no plans to meet William. It’s tragic: being estranged from your sibling – your kids don’t meet their cousins.

He’s landed a walk-on role on The Me-Me-Meghan Show, overshadowed by his wife’s ambition.

I never thought I’d say this, but I feel sorry for Harry.

Ich bin a plonker

A study tells us what we knew: that we remember foreign language phrases we learned in school, even if we don’t speak the jargon.

As a teenager I studied German, and when I traveled there years later, I liberally used the only two sentences I remembered: ‘Ein Glas Weisswein’, which always got me a glass of white wine. and ‘Ich bin zerschlagen.’ which I thought meant ‘I’m very good’ but was horrified years later when I learned it meant ‘I’ve been knocked out of my head’.

Aaron is Rival’s hunk to me

Excited to see Jilly Cooper’s 80s erotic masterpiece Rivals being turned into an eight-part Disney+ series. I first interviewed Jilly around the time the book came out, and I’ve loved her ever since. But who plays the dashing, aristocratic, rutted swordsman Rupert Campbell-Black? Hugh Grant? Too old. Aidan ‘Poldark’ Turner? Shortage. Gerard Butler? Too Scottish. My money is on Aaron Taylor-Johnson: tall, handsome, mysterious. . . and he already has a double name.

Play the game, Emma

British teenage tennis darling Emma Raducanu is thus expected to become the first British sports star worth $1 billion after winning the US Open last year, but little since.

What she seems to be busy doing is raking in millions of support from Porsche, Dior, Nike and other brands, who may not see her as a true star of the game, but as a beautiful dress horse that would look good in vogue.

Earth to Emma: Being weighed down by Tiffany bling won’t help your tennis.

A whiff of the Eva Perons on J-Lo’s lavish marriage to Ben Affleck. What wealth in difficult times! three dresses, one costing about £800,000 and one with 1,000 silk handkerchiefs stitched together. If, like most celebrity marriages, it ends in divorce, at least she has plenty of handkerchiefs to absorb her tears.

Emily’s Brexit woes

Ex-BBC presenter Emily Maitlis whines about aunt’s culture of “both-sideism” during the Brexit debates, where she was forced to interview both Leavers and Remainers. It’s called impartiality, Emily – and the BBC is nothing without it.

At least now Emily can show off her true nature on her must-have new podcast – a show that is sure to attract at least 12 listeners.

Judi Dench wept as The Repair Shop recovered a precious pocket watch she gave her late husband Michael Williams as a love coupon. I know her joy. Just before Dad died, he asked me to find him a pair of clean socks – and at the bottom of the drawer I found the watch Mom had given him as a gift for the 50th wedding. It cost way more to fix than it’s worth – but to me it’s priceless, and on my wrist as I write.

Shortly after returning from a family vacation, swimmer Adam Peaty announces that his “romantic relationship” with Eiri Munro is over. “We’ve had three wonderful years together, two of which with our beautiful son George,” says Adam. “I’m sorry to disappoint you.” We fans are not impressed. You came back from vacation and dumped your family almost as fast as it took to win gold in the 50m at the Commonwealth Games this year.

Westminster Wars

The asylum bill now stands at £2 billion a year and the number of illegal migrants has doubled since Brexit.

What a betrayal by the millions who voted Leave. I admire Boris’ unwavering defense of Ukraine’s borders, but what a shame he hasn’t protected ours.

The civil service appears to be on strike. Will anyone notice since most of them don’t even show up at the office anyway?

Health problems reportedly mean the Queen will not travel to the palace to ask her 15th PM to form a government. Instead, Liz or Rishi flies to Balmoral. But given both candidates’ penchant for smoothing out photo shoots, you could forgive Hare Maj for thinking a phone call could do the job.

A little late for Rishi to claim that he passionately advocated against the scientists who brought us into Covid lockdown.

He was not only at the heart of the government pushing people into their homes: he is directly responsible for spending £376 billion on the pandemic response – an amount that could still bankrupt the country.

Why seat belts are crucial

Twenty-five years later, there are still conspiracy theories about Diana’s death. But the terrible truth is that her passing was just as grimly fateful as that of Yagmur Ozden.

Yagmur was killed when the Range Rover she was traveling in went off the road while traveling at ‘100 mph’ in West London. The saddest part? Neither Diana nor Yagmur was wearing a seat belt – but in both crashes, the survivors were.

My moggie Ted was shocked to hear the RSPCA report of a 14 percent increase in the number of cats abandoned in the cost of living crisis. Ted asked me to remind readers that cats can get dried food for as little as £1 a day (with a little canned tuna in it every now and then) — and need nothing more than a lot of love.