PLATELL’S PEOPLE: Birmingham Commonwealth Games deserve more than this woeful woke whinge-fest

Birmingham has long held a special place in my heart. I fell deeply in love there and visited dozens of times for work, enjoying the pubs and the people.

After that, for nearly twenty years, I went regularly to a close friend of the family.

So it was with much anticipation that I sat down to watch the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games – only to collapse in despair as this hand-wringing, mind-boggling event unfolded. I lost count at 15 of the number of times I heard the word “diversity,” and gave up the will to live when “inclusiveness” was preached to me over 30 times.

I expected a celebration of all the great things Brum – their sense of humor, talent for self-mockery, their stoicism, work ethic, capacity for fun, rich heritage and vibrant multicultural population – instead got a wake-up BBC whining.

Should we really celebrate that more women will win medals than men at these Games? How is that inclusive?

And as much as we admire her, what does Birmingham-based Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai have to do with sports? “Every child deserves the chance to pursue their wildest dreams,” she said. Sorry guys, you’re banned from that too!

And it was awesome when that magnificent giant, 35 foot raging mechanical bull entered the arena. Yet, incomprehensibly, he was dragged by 50 women in chains that supposedly represent the oppression of women during the Industrial Revolution.

Yes, there were magical moments: the spectacular fireworks, the Red Arrows, diver Tom Daley waving the LGBTQ+ flag to highlight that 35 of the 56 participating member states are still criminalizing homosexual relations.

The bull was an icon for the famous Bull Ring shopping center. What does that have to do with women’s emancipation?

Famous Midlanders – Shakespeare, Dr Johnson, Elgar – were portrayed as hideous puppets. They are among the greatest geniuses the world has ever produced, but drag queen Ginny Lemon, screaming from a hot air balloon, got a higher bill.

Did we really need lectures on diversity when we had 6,000 of the best female, male and Paralympic athletes in the world from all over the world? They deserved so much better.

Couldn’t we have had Elgar’s Land Of Hope And Glory in addition to We Are The Champions – or isn’t that comprehensive enough these days?

After passing out during TalkTV’s leadership debate, it’s good to hear that presenter Kate McCann has recovered. But the mystery remains: Did she really pass out — or, like the rest of us watching it at home, collapse from sheer boredom?

So how come the final report on the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which killed 97 young football fans, isn’t reported until next year, more than three decades later? It seems that the more serious the police investigation into alleged crime, the further it gets kicked into the tall grass.

A flaming nuisance

Only the crazy bo-ho fashion designer Alice Temperley would love not only to light a bonfire on her country staple to celebrate her 47th birthday during one of our hottest summers, but then post photos with friends laughing as they try the blowing with a garden hose.

Finally, she called a fire brigade that was urgently needed elsewhere. Alice won’t laugh when orders from her eco-conscious customers like Keira Knightley and Kate Middleton go up in smoke.

The funeral of Dec Donnelly’s older brother Dermott took place at the same church where Dec married Ali Astall, just as my own big brother Michael’s funeral was held at the church where he married his beloved Hellene one joyous day. Despite dwindling congregations, the church is still the place where the happiest and saddest moments of our lives take place.

While no judgment is being made as to who was most terrible in the Wagatha Christie trial, it’s mind-boggling that Coleen Rooney is still wearing that medical boot. Does she just keep hurting her when she stomps on her errant husband Wayne’s fat head, or is she just trying to get the sympathy?

So that’s why Ben feels so J-Low

Now we know why Ben Affleck looks so miserable after his marriage to Jennifer Lopez. On honeymoon in Paris, she looked like any other middle-aged mother, a little hot and sweaty; but on billboards promoting her new butt-enhancing cream, she looked like a flawless goddess. As Marilyn Monroe said about men who put a sex symbol in their bed, “They go to bed with Marilyn and wake up with Norma Jean.”

Is it sexist to call our soccer team the Lionesses? Not in my book – in the wild the lioness is less showy than the male, takes care of the cubs, does all the killing and then waits while he who has been on his a**e all day eats first, then mates with others females . What IS sexist is that our Lionesses get an average salary of £30,000 while men get millions. But now that we roar them, things are about to change.

Talking to a former lover of mine on the phone and reminiscing about the last time we danced to Dire Straits’ Romeo And Juliet, up-piped Amazon’s Alexa: ‘Amanda, I’ll replay Romeo And Juliet, Dire Straits, live in Basel 1992. ‘ Before the phone call I had told her to ‘shut up’, but despite being silenced, she listened in to my calls. How scary is that? And crikey, the ghost is bewildered at what else she has heard.

Goodbye Chris, a real gentleman

Sad news that our former ambassador to the US Christopher Meyer, 78, has passed away from a massive stroke in the French Alps while watching TV next to his inseparable wife Catherine. Not only was he one of the smartest and most gracious men, his marriage was one of the most tender I’ve seen in politics.

A new study concludes that air pollution causes dementia, others blame smoking and drinking, while another says gardening and housework reduce the risk. What toss. My mother lived in a pollution free suburb of Perth, did not smoke, was a teetotaler, never had a cleaner, kept the house for a messy family of five and loved all gardening – but was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in the early 80’s.

Amid accusations of misogyny and bullying on Love Island, with more than 5,000 complaints from viewers, the show’s boss Kevin Lygo says ITV will ‘sit down and review’ it after this series to see how they can improve. . Given that their stars Ekin-Su and Davide have racked up a record 5 million viewers, I think they’ll do whatever it takes to find a bunch of even more desperate, meaningless jerks who are meaner and better at bed hopping than this lot.

Looks good, sounds awful

Her opponents gossiped that Carla Bruni was a gold digger who set her sights on Nicolas Sarkozy and the glitter of the Elysee Palace to further her shaky singing career. But photos of them kissing on vacation prove that their love song is a lasting love song. And unlike most older models who claim their slim shape is due to good genes, it’s fair of her to admit that keeping her figure sensational at 54 takes two hours of exercise every day. The only consolation to us mere mortals is that she still can’t sing.

Westminster Wars