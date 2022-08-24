Plastic surgeons report a surge in boob jobs, liposuction and tummy tucks coming out of Covid

The demand for plastic surgery procedures such as breast augmentation, facelifts and tummy tucks has skyrocketed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with experts citing an increase in disposable income and more people with self-esteem issues.

Researchers from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) found that 76 percent of plastic surgeons in the country now see greater demand for their services compared to pre-pandemic levels. Nearly a quarter report that their sales have doubled.

Procedures such as liposuctions, facelifts, breast augmentations, tummy tucks and breast lifts were the most mentioned.

There are several reasons for this increase. More than 75 percent of patients are now willing to spend more on cosmetic surgery than before, doctors report, despite growing economic uncertainty in the U.S.

This is because many have saved money by not going on vacation for a year and participating in other activities as a result of the pandemic, leaving many with more disposable income than before. The work-from-home culture also meant that there was much more time to stay at home and recover from procedures. Some experts have also warned that people who stared at themselves during video calls all day developed self-esteem issues, explaining the jump in facelifts.

The ASPS study found that liposuctions were the most popular procedure, followed by facelifts, breast augmentations, tummy tucks and breast lifts

More than 75% of doctors who responded to the survey reported an increase in demand for cosmetic procedures now than before the pandemic

Strong demand surprised some plastic surgeons. Many expected their practices to go bankrupt as a result of the pandemic, but it turned out to be a windfall for them.

“With COVID, we have prepared for the worst. But when we were able to reopen our office, we were pleasantly surprised by the incredible increase in demand for our cosmetic services, both surgical and non-invasive,” Dr. Bob Basu, a plastic surgeon based in Houston, Texas, who serves as vice president of finance for ASPS said.

“Now that the worst is hopefully behind us and people are going on trips and getting back to normal life, I initially thought we would see some of that demand decrease, but that hasn’t been the case.

‘Actually, we still see a lot of demand.’

The ASPS surveyed members from across the country for its study. More than 300 representatives took part.

dr. Bob Basu (pictured), a plastic surgeon based in Houston, Texas, said many doctors were surprised that business was booming after the pandemic

Each was asked whether they say business is increasing or decreasing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly half, 47 percent, responded that they saw “slightly” more cases now than before Covid broke out in early 2020.

Just under a quarter, 23 percent, said the amount of work they’ve been given has doubled from pre-pandemic levels.

Less than 20 percent now reported a decline in activity compared to before the virus arrived.

Basu explained that the pandemic — and the closures and social distancing that came with it — changed the calculus about getting cosmetic surgery for some people.

“COVID has changed everything. No one was traveling, holidays were cancelled. So I think a lot of families and patients had a lot more disposable income,” he explained.

“And so they felt it was the right time for them to do a cosmetic plastic surgery.”

Follow the data. A whopping 42 percent of patients told their surgeons they used their travel budget for cosmetics, and a third reported saving money during Covid.

Surgeons also reported that they believe 17 percent of patients are willing to spend “much” more on cosmetic procedures than before the pandemic. Just under 60 percent were willing to spend ‘a little’ more.

Only five percent of surgeons noted a decrease in patients’ willingness to spend.

The survey found that 76% of doctors said their patients were willing to spend more money now than before the pandemic. Only 5% of physicians reported less willingness to spend

Many who received procedures also reported wanting to feel younger or suppress other self-esteem issues.

The top five reasons reported by surgeons were wanting to feel refreshed, people noticing body changes during Covid that they wanted to improve, surgeries delayed before Covid, improving self-esteem, and noticing insecurities during video calls.

The latter is an interesting phenomenon that has been noticed by experts over the past two years.

Described as ‘Zoom Dysmorphism’many people tend to stare at themselves in real time while making video calls – and as a result, they developed a morbid focus on perceived flaws in how they look.

The survey found that women aged 31 to 45 were the most frequent plastic surgery clinics. They often had breast augmentations, liposuction procedures, and tummy tucks.

Basu says this group, most of which are millennials, is young enough to quickly and reliably find information about these procedures and even connect with other patients to learn more from first-hand resources.

Megan Gilbert (pictured), 35, said she had cosmetic surgery after being referred to Basu by a friend

Millennials are very advanced in getting the information they want. They share their experiences with other people through social media platforms or other methods,” he said.

‘And so these procedures are no longer taboo – they are actually recognizable and accessible.

‘Because of this open sharing, patients are also well versed in the procedures that are important. And that way we can have a really productive discussion about their options.’

One of those women was 35-year-old Megan Gilbert. She lost 25 pounds during Covid and used the free time she had to pay more attention to her personal health – noting some insecurities when she looked in the mirror.

“After breastfeeding two kids and losing weight, my breasts didn’t look the way I wanted them to,” she said.

“And I thought, ‘Why should I be unhappy with this one part of my body after working so hard to make all these other improvements in my life?’

She was referred to Basu, who performed a breast augmentation and breast lift on her.

“I couldn’t be happier with the results. Having that confidence back and feeling better about myself resonates in every area of ​​my life, including my family,” Gilbert said.

“I want my children to be happy and safe in their lives and who they are, and if they don’t see that in me, it’s hard for them to see it in themselves.”