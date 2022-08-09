Plastic surgeon shows off shocking ‘age-reversing’ results from Brazilian butt lift

A plastic surgeon who is known for his impressive ability to ‘age-reverse’ a women’s behind has become a viral sensation for showing off the shocking results of his butt lift – insisting that can make your backside look up to 25 years younger.

Alex Earle, 45, from Miami, Florida, trained at Princeton and Duke University before becoming a doctor 10 years ago.

Now, he is committed to helping ladies get the perfect, ‘heart-shaped’ rear side – and he and he has even created his very own spin on the infamous Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), called the South Beach Butt Life (SoBeBL).

‘I age-reverse women’s butts,’ he told JamPrime.com recently. ‘I made one patient look like she’d gone from 60 to 35, dramatically changing her look.

‘Many women whom I consult often have a straight, rectangular body shape or feel their butts have seen better days as age impacts the form and feel.

‘The SoBeBL is different from the BBL in that it is more natural, making the butt look like an upside-down heart of sorts.’

Dr. Earle told the outlet that the idea came to him after he began noticing more patients requesting a more ‘natural’ looking hourglass figure with subtle changes, instead of big curvy butts – like Kim Kardashian’s.

‘Lately, I’ve also seen more people come in for reductions, having overdone their buttocks in the past and wanting to opt for a look that better complements their natural body shape,’ he revealed.

‘People are afraid of “diaper booty” or having an “ant shape” – where the buttocks and hips don’t match the thighs or the overall frame.’

During a BBL, ‘the surgeon uses liposuction to remove fat from your lower body; the extracted fat is then purified and injected into specific points on the buttocks to achieve the desired shape and size,’ Scripps Health reported.

Alex explained that the surgery can ‘take its toll on the mind and body,’ so it’s important for him to be honest with his patients ‘about the experience and what the end result could look like.’

Although the doctor is always up for a challenge, he added that he is very clear with clients who have unattainable ideals. One patient is seen before (left) and after (right) the surgery

Dr. Earle recommends exercising to help get the ideal butt, however, he added that it’s impossible to achieve without surgery. A patient is seen before (left) and after (right) surgery

The surgery poses many risks, so he requires all clients to have a BMI of 30 or less, and he hardly ever works with people who are over the age of 50, unless they are in very good health, as they may not ‘tolerate’ the recovery ‘very well.’

Although the doctor is always up for a challenge, he added that he is very clear with clients who have unattainable ideals on what they can realistically achieve with his surgery.

He shared: ‘Many people come to me with a specific idea of what they want, with photos of some of the most popular celebrities and characters, [including] Beyoncé and Jessica Rabbit.

Dr. Earle recommends a healthy diet and exercise regime to compliment his surgical procedures, however, he added that it’s impossible to get the perfect figure without going under the knife.

‘The best combination is surgery, nutrition, and exercise,’ he explained. ‘While you can tone and build a behind, you’ll never get a BBL look from the gym – no amount of exercise will change your body from straight up-and-down into a more curvaceous shape.

While Dr. Earle is renowned in the medical community for his skills with a scalpel – he has also become a viral TikTok star. One of his patients is seen before (left) and after (right) the surgery

‘It’s not possible to transform the body in the way that we do surgically with a BBL by diet and exercise alone.

‘For example, the hip dip, there’s no way to work it out because there’s no muscle to grow in that area. These areas require fat transfer to add more volume.

‘Exercise, mental health and a focus on nutrition are the best combination in order to have a successful surgery and longer-lasting results.’

For those looking to get surgery on their behinds but don’t live in his area, he recommended finding a ‘board-certified plastic surgeon’ to perform the procedure, and to ‘research the clinic and doctor to make sure they have lots of experience.’

‘A BBL can be a very dangerous surgery if done by the wrong person,’ he added.

‘And be prepared to suffer for your new perky behind – the recovery time is long and can be stressful on both the body and the mind. But, pun intended, in the end, who can argue with a new butt.’

While Dr. Earle is renowned in the medical community for his skills with a scalpel – he has also become a viral TikTok star for sharing many before and after photos of his patients, and he has racked up more than 74,600 followers on the app.

‘I had a 28-year-old woman who was heavy most of her life and hated her body,’ he told the outlet, while reflecting on some of his most successful procedures.

‘She started a weight loss journey and when she was at a weight she was happy with, I then helped sculpt her [butt] to her dreams.

‘I also had a 25-year-old woman who always hated her shape. She said her bum looked like an inverted triangle and she wanted to reverse it.

‘We were able to give her an hourglass figure from the front and a beautiful upside heart shaped bum.

‘One of my patients was a 29-year-old woman who worked extremely hard at the gym and could not get definition or the shape she desired. We helped her get the athletic sculpted look she was always wanting.’

A recent study suggested that increasing popularity of plus-sized models may be driving a surge in butt lifts and breast implants.

Researchers said the rise of curvy celebrities – like Ashley Graham – could be behind the growing demand for the procedures.

The study compared the social media presence and body measurements of more than 100 models, and it found no significant difference in the share of likes, comments and posts among plus-sized or traditionally thin models.

This, the researchers claim, indicates that voluptuous women are becoming increasingly popular.

Brazilian butt lifts may be surging in popularity, but they are actually pretty dangerous, and have the highest risk of death of any cosmetic procedure, since the injected fat can cause blockages in blood vessels in the lungs.

NBC Miami reported back in April that more than a dozen people died after getting the procedure in Florida alone.

A July 2017 report by the Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation in Aesthetic Surgery Journal noted that one to two out of 6,000 patients who got BBLs died afterwards.

Despite the risks, butt lifts are still being performed all around the US. The procedure costs around $15,000 and usually isn’t covered by insurance.