Plants quick to let their flowers fade for protection

Microbes that grow on flowers have adverse effects on their yields. This is why plants quickly drop their flowers, reveals a new study involving both field experiments and analysis of the plant microbiome.

The findings – made by a joint team of researchers from the Center for Research on Ecology and Forestry Applications (CREAF, Spain) and Kyoto University (Japan) – are published in the open-access scientific journal Metabarcoding and Metagenomics.

Scientifically, flowers are a reproductive structure of a plant. Unlike mammals, however, perennials develop de novo every season and only keep for as long as necessary.

Although a few previous studies have looked at the variation in flower lifespan between species, they have mainly focused on the interplay between plants expending energy to produce and maintain their flowers, and the benefit they would derive from preserving their reproductive organs.

Prior to the current study, however, the team found a different perspective from which to look at the phenomenon: why did plants invest their energy — even if the ‘cost’ were minimal — to produce fragile flowers that would wilt within days, rather than there. a little more of investing to produce much more sustainable ones, increasing their reproductive success?

“Interestingly, the longevity of flowers is negatively correlated with temperature; the warmer the environment where they bloom, the shorter the period a plant will hold on to them. The phenomenon has been known for a long time,” said Shoko Sakai, author of the current paper. study.

“Then at some point I hypothesized that antagonistic microbes, such as bacteria and fungi that grow on flowers after the flower bud opens, must be the driver that shortens a flower’s lifespan. I doubted it was a coincidence that microbes grow faster.” at higher temperatures.”

Flowers provide different habitats for microbes. They attract pollinators by secreting nectar, which is rich in sugars and often contains other nutrients, such as amino acids and lipids. The stigma is a germination bed for pollen grains connected to a growth chamber for pollen tubes. It maintains the moisture and nutrients necessary for the growth of the pollen tube. Not surprisingly, the abundance of microbes increases over time on individual flowers after they open.

Before drawing their conclusions, the scientists set out to conduct field experiments to see which microbial communities would appear on flowers if their lifespans were extended.

To do this, they took microbes from old wild ginger (Alpinia japonica) flowers — a species native to Japan that blooms in early summer, when the country’s warm and humid weather is ideal for microbial growth. They then transferred the microbes to other wild ginger plants, whose flowers had just opened.

Consistent with their initial hypothesis, the research team noted that the plant produced significantly less fruit, but there were no visible symptoms on the flowers or fruits that indicate disease. However, an analysis of the plants’ microbiome revealed the presence of different groups of bacteria that increased over time. Because these bacteria also occur on the flower buds of untreated flowers, the bacteria is categorized as “resident” for the plant.

“Until now, flower traits have mostly been studied in the context of their interactions with pollinators. Recent studies have raised the question of whether we have overlooked the role of microbes in the studies of floral traits. For example, volatile flowers, which are often thought of as as a primary attractant for pollinators – may also function to suppress antagonistic microbes.The effects of microbes on plant reproductive ecology may be more deeply embedded in the evolution of angiosperms than we have considered,” Sakai concludes.

