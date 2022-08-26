Plant enzyme research shows that proteins can change their structural arrangement surprisingly easily

A comparison of rubisco assemblies from different species, illustrating a wide variety of structures, including a dimer, tetramer, hexamer, octamer, and hexadecamer (16 units of protein). Credit: Shih Lab/Berkeley Lab



When you think of proteins — the enzymes, signaling molecules and structural components in every living thing — you might think of single strands of amino acids, organized like beads on a string. But almost all proteins consist of multiple strands that are folded and bound together, forming complicated 3D superstructures called molecular assemblies. One of the most important steps to understanding biology is discovering how a protein does its job, which requires knowledge of its structures down to the atomic level.

Over the past century, scientists have developed and deployed astonishing technologies such as X-ray crystallography and cryo-electron microscopy to determine protein structure, answering numerous important questions. But new work shows that understanding protein structure can sometimes be more complicated than we think.

A group of researchers at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) studying the world’s most abundant protein, an enzyme involved in photosynthesis called rubisco, showed how evolution can lead to a surprising diversity of molecular assemblies that all perform the same job. . The findings, published today in scientific progressreveal the possibility that many of the proteins we thought we knew existed in other, unknown forms.

Historically, if scientists solved a structure and determined that a protein was dimeric (composed of two units), they could assume that similar proteins also existed in dimeric form. But small sample size and sampling bias – unavoidable factors as it is very difficult to convert naturally liquid proteins into solid, crystallized forms that can be examined via X-ray crystallography – obscured reality.

Albert Lui (left) and Patrick Shih show how they studied the structure and evolution of rubisco, the enzyme plants use to use CO2 to make sugars, at UC Berkeley’s Koshland Hall. Credit: Marilyn Sargent/Berkeley Lab



“It’s like walking out and seeing someone walking their dog. If you’d never seen a dog and then saw a sausage, you’d be like, ‘Okay, that’s what all dogs look like.’ But what you have to do is go to the dog park and see all the canine diversity out there,” said lead author Patrick Shih, a faculty scientist in the Biosciences Area and director of Plant Biosystems Design at the Joint BioEnergy Institute (JBEI). “One takeaway from this paper that goes beyond rubisco, for all proteins, is whether we’re seeing the true array of structures in nature, or are these biases that make everything look like a sausage.”

Hoping to explore all the different rubisco arrangements in the metaphorical dog park and learn where they came from, Shih’s lab teamed up with Bioscience Area structural biology experts using Berkeley Lab’s Advanced Light Source. Together, the team studied a type of rubisco (Form II) found in bacteria and a subset of photosynthetic microbes using traditional crystallography — a technique capable of atomic-level resolution — combined with another structure-solving technique, small-angle. X-ray scattering (SAXS), which has a lower resolution but can take snapshots of proteins in their native form when in liquid mixtures. SAXS has the added benefit of high throughput, meaning it can process dozens of individual protein assemblies in quick succession.

Previous work had shown that the better studied type of rubisco found in plants (Form I) always has an “octamer core” assembly of eight large protein units arranged with eight small units, while Form II was believed to exist mostly as a dimer. with a few rare examples of six-unit hexamers. After using these complementary techniques to examine samples of rubisco from a wide variety of microbe species, the authors noted that most Form II rubisco proteins are in fact hexamers, with the occasional dimer, and they discovered a never-before-seen showed tetramer (four units) assembly.

By combining this structural data with the respective protein-coding gene sequences, the team was able to perform ancestral sequence reconstruction — a computer-based molecular evolution method that can estimate what ancestral proteins looked like based on the sequence and appearance of modern proteins evolved from them.

Albert Liu checks some E. coli culture plates with the genes to make form II rubisco. Credit: Albert Liu



The reconstruction suggests that the gene for form II rubisco has changed over the course of its evolutionary history to produce proteins with an array of structures that change into new forms or revert to older structures quite easily. In contrast, over the course of evolution, selective pressure led to a series of changes that held Form I rubisco in place — a process called structural anchoring — and so the octameric assemblage is the only arrangement we see now. According to the authors, most protein compositions were believed to become entrenched over time by selective pressure to refine their function, as we see in Form I rubisco. But this research suggests that evolution may also promote flexible proteins.

“The great finding of this paper is that there is a lot of structural plasticity,” said Shih, who is also an assistant professor at UC Berkeley. “Proteins may be much more flexible across the field than we thought.”

After completing the reconstruction of the ancestral sequence, the team conducted mutation experiments to see how altering the rubisco assembly, in this case breaking a hexamer into a dimer, affected the enzyme’s activity. Unexpectedly, this induced mutation produced a form of rubisco that is better at utilizing its target molecule, CO 2 . All naturally occurring rubisco often binds the O. of the same size 2 molecule accidentally, reducing the enzyme’s productivity. There is a lot of interest in genetically modifying the rubisco in agricultural plant species to increase the protein’s affinity for CO 2 , to produce more productive and resource-efficient crops. However, much attention has been paid to the active site of the protein – the area of ​​the protein where CO 2 or O 2 tie.

“This is an interesting insight for us because it suggests that in order to get more fruitful results in rubisco design, we can’t just look at the simplest answer, the area of ​​the enzyme that actually interacts with CO. 2 said first author Albert Liu, a graduate student in Shih’s lab. “Maybe there are mutations outside that active site that actually participate in this activity and could potentially alter protein function in a way we want.” So that’s something that really opens doors to future research avenues.”

Co-author Paul Adams, Associate Laboratory Director for Biosciences and Vice President for Technology at JBEI added: “The mix of techniques used and the interdisciplinary nature of the team was a real key to success. The work highlights the power of combining genomic data and structural biology methods to study one of the most important problems in biology and come to unexpected conclusions.”

