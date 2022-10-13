‘Plant blindness’ is caused by urban life and could be cured through wild food foraging, study shows

PLANTS, PEOPLE, PLANET (2022). DOI: 10.1002/ppp3.10323″ width=”800″ height=”466″/> A model to show the cyclical nature of plant consciousness inequality in urbanized societies and a pathway that has been shown to ‘break’ the repeating cycle. Credit: PLANTS, PEOPLE, PLANET (2022). DOI: 10.1002/ppp3.10323



“Plant blindness” is caused by a lack of exposure to nature and can be cured through close contact through activities such as foraging wild foods, a study shows.

A lack of awareness and appreciation for native flora stems from reduced time with plants and is not an innate part of being human, according to the research.

This leads to the common misconception that plants are ‘less alive’ than animals.

Researchers say the key to breaking the cycle of inequality in plant awareness lies in introducing individuals to biodiverse places and changing their perception of the perceived utility of plants. Plant blindness is a clearly demonstrable lack of interest and awareness for plants in urban societies, compared to animals.

The research, by Dr. Bethan Stagg of the University of Exeter and Professor Justin Dillon of UCL show that people’s plant awareness develops when they have frequent interactions with plants that are directly relevant to their lives.

Researchers examined 326 articles published in scientific journals between 1998 and 2020. Most showed that people were more interested and more attentive to — and more likely to remember information about animals.

There was no concrete evidence that this was an innate human trait, but a reduced experience of nature in urbanized societies seemed to be the cause. It was not inevitable if people had regular contact with plants.

The research shows that a decrease in relevant experience with plants leads to a cyclical process of inattention. This can be addressed through first-hand experience of edible and beneficial plants in local environments.

Studies showed that it was common for children – especially when they were young – to view plants as inferior to animals and not be able to identify many species.

Inequalities in plant awareness were reported in both teachers and students, especially primary school teachers who had not graduated in any science subject.

Older people had better plant knowledge, which studies say was because they were more likely to engage in nature-related hobbies.

Thirty-five studies showed that modernization or urbanization had a negative effect on plant knowledge. The increased reliance on urban services and a money economy reduced the usefulness of foraging plants. School attendance and work reduced the time available to spend in the natural environment. These factors also reduced time spent with the family, which negatively impacted the oral transmission of plant knowledge between children and older relatives.

dr. Stagg says that “people living in highly industrialized countries have a plant deficiency due to a decrease in relevant experience with plants, as opposed to a cognitive impairment in the visual perception of plants. People living in rural communities in low- and middle-income countries were more likely to have high plant knowledge due to a reliance on natural resources. Interestingly, economic development does not necessarily lead to the loss of this knowledge if communities still have access to the biodiverse environments.”

“The key is to demonstrate some direct benefits of plants to humans, as opposed to the indirect benefits through their pharmaceutical and industrial applications, or their value to remote, traditional societies. The level of botanical knowledge in younger generations appears to be directly related consider their supposed usefulness of this knowledge.”

“Wild plant foraging holds great promise in this regard, as well as a way to introduce humans to multiple species and connect them to some ‘modern’ health, cultural and recreational uses.”

The research was published in PLANTS, PEOPLE, PLANET.

Bethan C. Stagg et al, Plant awareness is linked to plant relevance: a review of educational and ethnobiological literature (1998-2020), PLANTS, PEOPLE, PLANET (2022). Bethan C. Stagg et al, Plant awareness is linked to plant relevance: a review of educational and ethnobiological literature (1998-2020),(2022). DOI: 10.1002/ppp3.10323

