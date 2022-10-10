Plant-based food sales are up in the UK, but meat sales not affected

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



The UK’s hunger for meat is unaffected by campaigns for plant-based alternatives, new research from the University of Surrey shows.

The study looked at UK supermarket sales during the “Veganuary” period and found that while average weekly plant-based food sales increased significantly by 57%, there was no reciprocal decline in meat sales.

The study tracked plant and meat sales in January 2021, with figures compared to sales before and after the Veganuary campaign period in November 2020, February and March 2021.

Joanna Trewern, lead author of the study from the University of Surrey, says their “study suggests that while retail-led campaigns are boosting plant-based product sales, we are not yet seeing a large-scale meat substitution, which is essential to progress toward of healthy, sustainable food.”

“Retailers play an important role in enabling healthier, more sustainable consumer food. It’s great to see them taking action, but more is needed to reduce our reliance on meat and dairy.”

The increase in plant-based product sales was greatest in superstores and low-income areas, suggesting that the retailer’s efforts to make plant-based products more affordable paid off.

Current figures show that UK individuals’ meat consumption far exceeds UK government recommendations, and the National Food Strategy recommended a minimum 30% reduction in meat consumption to support our country reaching Net Zero by 2050 in line with the government’s climate commitments.

Joanna Trewern noted that “to have any chance of meeting the UK’s climate change goals, government, food companies, civil society, scientists and health professionals urgently need to work together to implement action plans and policies that can bring about rapid and sustainable change.”

The research was published in Public health food.

Plant-based meat alternatives are growing, but not enough to affect the beef industry

Joanna Trewern et al, Does promoting plant-based products in Veganuary increase sales and reduce meat sales? A natural experiment in a supermarket environment, Public health food (2022). Joanna Trewern et al, Does promoting plant-based products in Veganuary increase sales and reduce meat sales? A natural experiment in a supermarket environment,(2022). DOI: 10.1017/S1368980022001914

Provided by the University of Surrey

