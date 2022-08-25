<!–

Anthony Albanese considers raising the minimum wage for temporary skilled migrants.

The $53,900 threshold, which has not been raised since 2013, will be discussed at next week’s jobs and skills summit.

Unions want a $91,000 minimum salary for skilled migrants to deter companies from importing workers rather than training locals.

But business groups say a $60,000 threshold is more realistic and would allow migrants to fill roles in hospitals, schools and aged care.

Any increase would apply to new visa applicants, not people already in Australia.

Employers across the country are struggling to fill job openings, with an unemployment rate of 3.4 percent, the lowest since August 1974.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers told ABC radio on Thursday that the government is considering raising the minimum wage for skilled migrants.

It hasn’t changed since 2013. We don’t want local wages to be undercut,” he said.

‘We have to weigh that against considerations in the care economy and beyond, as others have said.

“There is a range of mechanisms and levers in the migration system and in the skills system, which the relevant ministers will look at.”

‘Our view is that migration plays a role in filling real labor shortages, but not as a substitute for educating more Australians for more opportunities.’

The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry rejected the Australian Council of Trade Unions’ bid for a $91,000 salary for skilled migrants.

ACCI chief executive Andrew McKellar said this would be an “excessive raise in the salary threshold, which would prevent many companies from accessing migrant workers to fill critical vacancies, such as in aged care.”

He added, “Raising the income threshold to no more than $60,000 would be more realistic.

“Ideally, there should be more flexibility in setting thresholds that are tailored by sector and by skill level.”

Due to Australia’s strict border closures and Covid-19 lockdowns, 600,000 temporary migrants left during the pandemic.

As a result, Australia has the second largest skills shortage of the wealthy OECD countries, after Canada.

Immigration policy will be an important part of the government’s jobs and skills summit next week.

The Albanian government is also considering raising the migration ceiling from 160,000 per year to 200,000 per year, and giving all skilled migrants a path to permanent residence.