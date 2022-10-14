Plans for Queen Consort to wear the coronation crown with Koh-i-Noor diamond are reconsidered

The Queen Consort was able to avoid her late mother-in-law’s beautiful diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for next year’s coronation after a backlash over a controversial diamond it contained.

Although the iconic piece of silver, gold, diamond and pearl was created for George IV in 1820, it has been worn only by female relatives since then.

The priceless piece features 2,800 diamonds with the front cross featuring the famous 105-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond, one of the largest cut diamonds in the world.

The huge diamond hails from India and is said to have been given to Queen Victoria by India’s last Sikh Emperor – who was 10 years old at the time.

But the donation of the diamond is under dispute and there are claims in at least three countries, including India, to get the jewel back.

Speculation about the crown the Queen Consort will wear next year was thrown into chaos yesterday after the Indian ruling party said wearing the diamond would evoke “painful memories of the colonial past”.

It is now clear that Camilla will probably decide not to wear the crown, The times reports.

The Queen Mother’s coronation crown, containing the Koh-i-noor diamond, which is the subject of an international political debate

Palace insiders continue to insist no decision has been made, but King Charles would rather have wanted his wife to wear the controversial jewel as a nod to his late mother.

The controversy over the diamond exploded after Buckingham Palace announced the coronation of the king and queen would be May 6, 2023.

A source close to the palace told The Times: ‘I thought they would make a mistake to keep India happy.

“The priority these days is the Commonwealth and diversity. Those are two very important things at play.’

There is the option of removing the Koh-i-Noor from the crown and replacing it with another stone, but some are concerned that this would send a message about the legitimacy of the diamond given as a gift.

The palace would now be actively considering other options, looking back 200 years.

Among the contenders is a little-known crown worn by Queen Adelaide in 1831, The Telegraph reports.

The crown is part of the Royal Collection, but was no longer exhibited in the Tower of London earlier this year.

There is also the diamond diadem, a crown that has been worn by the King and Queen since Adelaide, but has never been used in a coronation ceremony before.

Many of those with a passion for royal regalia believe that the King George IV Diamond Diadem would be the perfect option.

The late Queen Elizabeth II at the time of her coronation, depicted wearing the controversial crown

Yesterday, the Mail exclusively revealed that Buckingham Palace is quietly reconsidering their original plans to use the Queen Mother’s coronation crown when Camilla is crowned alongside her husband next May, amid political sensitivities.

Made of silver and clad in gold, it has a striking openwork frame set with 1333 diamonds and a narrow band fringed with pearls.

It has four distinctive ‘crosses-pattée’ – the front cross set with a four carat buff brilliant diamond – as well as four sprays representing the national emblems of England, Ireland and Scotland, roses, shamrocks and thistles.

It was made by Rundells in 1820 and along with a diamond-studded loop (which was broken to make Queen Victoria’s garter bracelet), the bill for the diadem came to the staggering sum of £8,216.

This included a rent of £800 for the diamonds – stones were regularly rented for use at coronations until 1837 – calculated on a percentage of the value of the stones.

Normally the stones would have been returned to Rundells after the coronation, but in this case there is no sign that the finely worked diamond sprays and crosses have been disturbed.

The diamond diadem has been worn regularly by queens and husbands ever since.

Meanwhile, William Dalrymple, who co-wrote Koh-i-Noor: The History Of The World’s Most Infamous Diamond, described the issue as a “huge diplomatic shell.”

He said: ‘It is not a small, sensitive issue in the eyes of India. The people of this country have no idea how important it is in India. To folks here, it’s the name of an Indian restaurant… or maybe something they saw on a school trip.

“But it’s actually part of a broader disconnection of some of the things that Indians get very upset about when they deal with the colonial period.

“The diamond has been claimed by Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and also the Taliban. It is a very sensitive stone.

“It’s important to a lot of people and it’s still very controversial since the Queen’s death. India is growing as a world power and this is expected to be a recurring issue.’

The late Queen loved the controversial crown so much that she wore it on her way to her own coronation in 1953, although the Imperial State Crown was used in the actual ceremony.

From 1952, she also wore it on her way to every state opening of parliament.

Finally, in 2019, she chose to wear it for the entire event after confirming that the Imperial State Crown was too heavy for her as a woman well into her 90s.

