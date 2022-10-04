Planned Parenthood plans first mobile abortion clinic for women in deep red Missouri and Kentucky

Reproductive health giant Planned Parenthood will bring a mobile abortion clinic to the border of the red state to help women legally barred from getting the procedure.

The clinic will operate in southern Illinois and travel along the border between neighboring Kentucky and Missouri, whose legislature has nearly passed a total ban.

Missouri specifically banned abortion, with no exceptions for rape or incest cases, immediately after the Supreme Court rejected the legal right to abortion in June, in what’s known as a trigger law.

In Kentucky, abortion is illegal from the time of conception – unless the woman is at risk of death or serious permanent injury, with no exception for rape or incest.

Bans in many Republican states have forced women to travel hundreds of miles to an abortion-friendly state.

The mobile clinic will significantly reduce the amount of travel time women who come from red states take when they plan to leave the state for the procedure.

Planned Parenthood will launch the mobile clinic before the end of the year.

Yamelsie Rodriguez, President of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri

“A hundred days after Roe, we are proud to say, we are not holding back,” Yamelsie Rodriguez, president of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, said Monday.

She added: ‘We are standing in the gap created by politicians and making sure all people have access to the healthcare they deserve, wherever they live.’

Illinois is a safe haven for women seeking abortions in the predominantly red Midwest.

The procedure is legal in Illinois, even after the Supreme Court’s decision to throw out Roe v Wade, and the right to one was enshrined in the state’s constitution in 2019.

Planned Parenthood already has a clinic in the southern Illinois city of Fairview Heights, located along the state line with St. Louis, Missouri.

The clinic, which opened in 2019, was overrun with patients after the Supreme Court ruling in June.

Planned Parenthood Fairview Heights Clinic in Illinois, First Open in 2019

The organization reported that the clinic has seen a 30 percent increase in abortion patients since June.

The number of patients arriving from outside of Missouri and Illinois increased by more than 340 percent.

Planned Parenthood’s 37-foot mobile clinic will feature a small waiting area, laboratory and two examination rooms.

The clinic will initially offer chemical abortions consisting of two pills to be taken 48 hours apart to induce abortion up to 11 weeks gestational age.

The organization expects to start performing surgical procedures after the first months.

What was the June SCOTUS decision about and what does it mean for access to abortion? Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization examined whether states can ban abortion before viability, the point at which survival is possible outside the womb, around 22 to 24 weeks of gestation. The case stems from a blocked 2018 Mississippi law banning proceedings after 15 weeks, which abortion rights advocates claimed blatantly violated the viability standard set forth in the 1992 Planned Parenthood v Casey case. When the court overturned the Roe v Wade decision of 1973, judges returned the power to control the proceedings to the states. Now each state has the authority to make their own laws for access to abortion. Abortion is now completely banned in more than a dozen states and many others set pregnancy limits.

Planned Parenthood is not the only organization committed to making drug abortion more widely available to women in states where abortion is prohibited.

Another organization called Just the Pill operates a mobile clinic in Colorado that offers drug abortions and plans to expand to other areas by early 2023.

Many women are also desperately turning to overseas prescribers who mail the abortion-inducing medication to the US.

The organization, Aid Access, is a non-profit clinic in Austria that ships abortion pills from India.

It reported a spate of requests for the medication following the Supreme Court’s decision.

The latest move by abortion rights advocates comes after a tense summer colored by the court’s decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization case to return power over abortion policy to states, stripping the federal guarantee of the procedure. is taken away.

The case in question changed the roughly 50-year legal abortion guarantee established in the 1973 Roe v Wade case and reaffirmed in the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision.

Even before the Supreme Court ruling in June, red state lawmakers were gearing up for a post-Roe America.

For example, in Missouri, lawmakers last spring began a legislative effort to prevent women from traveling out of the state for abortions and to allow any citizen to sue anyone in a blue state who helped a woman get one.

Missouri State Representative Mary Elizabeth Coleman who supported the measure was intended to prevent women from crossing the Mississippi River to undergo abortions at the Fairview Heights Planned Parenthood clinic in Illinois.