Planned Parenthood claims that every child is born’sexually’ according to its sexual education director.

An executive director of Planned Parenthood’s sex education division claimed that children are “born sexually” and has called for comprehensive sex education from kindergarten onwards — as well as porn literacy for older age groups.

Bill Taverner, who advocated for sex education at US congressional briefings, said in 2015 that “we are all sexual beings from birth to death.”

He said: ‘[We have] in our society an assumption of asexuality of people with intellectual disabilities.

“It’s a perpetuated myth, and really we’re all sexual beings from birth to death,” said the executive director of New Jersey-based Planned Parenthood.

The sentiment was echoed by Planned Parenthood, which said in a guide called “Fundamentals of Teaching Sexuality” that “sexuality is a part of life through all ages and stages.”

“Babies, the elderly and everyone in between can experience sexuality.”

But many have criticized Taverner’s baseless remarks, saying that the ideas he put forth “promote pedophilia.”

Just three years earlier, Taverner said children of a certain age should be taught about pornography in sex education, a position he maintained until at least February last year. Fox news reported.

In a 2012 interview, Taverner said that young people have a desire for information, adding that the internet has a “major influence on how people learn about sexuality.”

“There’s access to eroticism, pornography, that was very different for young people 30 years ago,” he said.

‘It [was] certainly not that accessible, certainly not that direct, so there’s a lot of information that’s useful.’

The interviewer interrupted Taverner saying “some of it is wrong”, to which Taverner agreed saying “some of it is wrong, a lot of it is wrong”, but added “there are good things too.”

Speaking to Fox News, Taverner didn’t clarify what he meant when he said that, but in a 2021 interview he said sex educators “never wanted pornography to be the primary source of sex education,” but “instruction should be adapted to modern times’.

The comments have been criticized on social media, with some describing the beliefs as ‘incredibly vicious’ and ‘pedophile thinking’

“When we talk about porn, [some think] is it going to make people want to watch it? That’s the same wrong premise as when we teach about condoms,” he said.

“It will make people want to have sex with condoms. Maybe that’s not a bad thing.”

He added that porn literacy would help students clarify their values ​​on the subject and “meet people where they are.”

“If this is what they’re doing with their cell phones and tablets and their laptops, then we need to shift our education and stop putting the banana on a condom and thinking that, you know, we’ve done our thing,” he said. said.

‘We must offer young people opportunities to think about their values, for example.

“You know, let’s do an opinion activity. Let’s do porn ethics. And that doesn’t mean there’s a right answer.’

Planned Parenthood’s sex education division hopes to provide national training materials on the subject and is hosting the largest sex educator conference in the US.

Taverner has said in the past that some parts of comprehensive sex education should start as early as kindergarten.

“Sex education doesn’t happen on its own at a certain point in someone’s life, it’s an ongoing process,” he said.

‘Young children learn about sexuality through their parents’ attitudes [and] when we think about K-12 education, maybe we’re talking about what makes a family, maybe we’re talking about disease prevention.

“All of this lays the foundation for a basic understanding that is useful for further conversations when we talk about condoms [and] pregnancy conversations.

“Age-appropriate sex education is so important. And we must be guided by our experts.’

However, not everyone agrees with Taverner, who has been criticized by some who have described this perspective as the “exploitation of children.”

“What an incredibly mean thing to think and say in public and what a mean organization. Daily amazed at the debauchery of the Marxist LEFT in the US,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another said, “From the people who make money off Killing Kids. What kind of monsters are we allowing to roam this earth?’

Meanwhile, others described Taverner’s beliefs as harmful to young children: “That’s how you recognize pedophile thinking. If some claim that a child is a sexual being, they are promoting pedophilia.’

Another said, “No respect for children in or out of the womb?!?!?!”

Another said: ‘Human reproduction taught in school in a high school OK. There was a time in this country when child exploitation was wrong, and in my opinion it still is.

While one commented on the fundamentals of the organization when speaking of Taverner’s comments: “Pushing to make it normal. Another step in the downfall of society. No morals.’