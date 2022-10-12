Planned Heathrow strikes could cause travel chaos for football fans flying out to Qatar World Cup

<!–

Football fans looking to fly to Qatar to watch the World Cup could face travel chaos amid looming plans for airline workers to go on strike.

More than 700 transport, cargo and ground personnel at Heathrow Airport will vote today on whether to host a pay walkout.

If supported, the union action will begin just before the football spectacle kicks off on November 20.

The strike is organized by activists from the Unite union and involves workers from Menzies and Dnata.

It is expected to cause “severe delays” in the services of Qatari Airlines, which has scheduled 10 additional flights per week during the World Cup.

Unite Regional Officer Kevin Hall said: ‘Strikes will inevitably lead to serious disruptions and delays at Heathrow, especially for football supporters traveling to the World Cup.

Football fans looking to fly to Qatar to watch the World Cup could face travel chaos as airline staff make plans to go on strike next month. Shown is a file photo of queues at Heathrow Airport

“However, this dispute was created entirely by Dnata and Menzies themselves and they know what to do to resolve it, which is to offer our members a fair wage.”

Other airlines expected to be affected by the strike include Virgin, Singapore Airlines, Cathay-Pacific and Emirates.

The voting campaign starts today and ends on November 3. An exact date for a possible strike has not been announced.

However, a Unite spokesperson told MailOnline that two weeks’ notice was to be given, making the earliest date for union action on November 17.

Dnata has offered its employees a five percent raise, while offers for Menzies workers range between two and six percent.

But Unite said all offers are “well below real inflation,” which is currently 12.3 percent.

Sharon Graham, Unite’s general secretary, said: ‘Both Dnata and Menzies can easily afford to offer our members a fair wage and should do so.

“It doesn’t matter how the employers present the offers on the table, they are significant wage cuts in real terms and unacceptable to our members.

“Unite is committed to defending and improving the jobs, wages and conditions of our members and the workers at Heathrow will have the full support of the union.”

The announcement comes just days after police announced measures to prevent drunken British football boys from attending the World Cup.

In a major crackdown, police have demanded that 1,308 violent and abusive fans in England and Wales, subject to a football ban, surrender their passports.

The punishment starts on Friday. Those wishing to travel to countries where competitions are not held will need permission to keep their passports and will be checked.

The police can also stop previous offenders. In a port operation, anyone caught trying to get to Qatar will be intercepted and taken to court within 24 hours.