Planes, trains and automobiles | Financial Times

This article is an on-site version of our Disrupted Times newsletter. Register here to get the newsletter straight to your inbox three times a week

good evening

Nowhere is the term “disruption” more appropriate than when discussing the UK and European travel industries as they struggle to cope with the surge in demand in the first restriction-free summer of the pandemic era.

British motorists have had a terrible time boarding trains or ferries to France as a combination of post-Brexit border controls and staff shortages led to a “critical incident” being announced Friday in Dover when traffic on the M20 motorway drove backwards.

The port blamed insufficient staff on the French side, while the French pointed out that delays were inevitable given the UK’s choice of a hard Brexit. It has led to processing time at the border increases from 58 seconds per car before Brexit to 90 seconds today. And as the problems in Dover subsided, the focus has shifted to Folkestone Harbour, the new “hotspot of holiday hell”.

Flying has become just as hard. While there have been problems in the US, it is Europe that has become the epicenter of disruption this summer due to staff shortages at airlines, airports and ground services such as baggage handling. Today, Lufthansa ground staff announced a 26-hour “warning strike” over wages this week after wage talks fell through.

There are some signs that the disruption is hitting people’s wanderlust, with demand for flying plummeting at some of Europe’s largest airlines, according to data published last week. UK regulators, meanwhile, have warned of “harmful practices” in the way they treat passengers and are threatening action if they don’t address the flight disruption more effectively.

The lingering threat of Covid remains, as do the uncertainties of the war in Ukraine. Ryanair warned today that the recovery was “strong but still fragile” even as it reported a return to profits.

Europe’s largest budget airline also warned that “the days of €9.99 fares are likely to come to an end” after fuel prices jumped from $40 to more than $100 a barrel.

Rail passengers in the UK have also suffered from a combination of strikes – the next action is scheduled for Wednesday – and railways unable to cope with extreme heat.

But for those who venture abroad and manage to reach their vacation destination intact and with all their luggage in tow, the services they’re normally accustomed to may be scarce.

Strong holiday demand has left much of Europe’s tourism industry struggling to cope, especially in the southern Eurozone, where hotels, restaurants and tour operators have more than 40,000 unfilled vacancies. The gloomy mood was captured by the Portuguese Association of Hoteliers, which echoed Ryanair’s sentiments: “The era of fast, frequent and cheap holidays is over.”

Latest news

For current news updates, visit our live blog

Need to know: the economy

fears of a German recession rose as the closely monitored business confidence indicator of the Ifo Institute fell to its lowest point in more than two years. Gross domestic product figures for the second quarter will be released Friday and are expected to grow just 0.1 percent, after 0.2 percent in the first three months of the year.

Latest for UK and Europe

Jim O’NeillFormer chief economist at Goldman Sachs and Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, wrote in the FT about the need for a coherent economic strategy by the two contenders to become the country’s next prime minister, especially on improving productivity.

The UK financial regulator warned of the dangers of consumers cutting back on insurance As the cost of living increased, companies called for more support so customers don’t end up without a safety net. The author of a review on reforming capital markets warned that London could lose ground to rival cities in the EU and US.

Brussels’ attempts to cut gas demand continue to be diluted across the EU, with the “mother of all opt-outs” for southern and eastern Member States. The plan is being discussed today by EU ambassadors ahead of an emergency meeting of energy ministers tomorrow. European gas prices are expected to remain high for years to come, even after flows from Russia resumed last week.

Worldwide last

On Wednesdays the US Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark rate by 0.75 percentage point for the second month in a row. The strategy after that is less certain, writes US economics editor Colby Smith.

Trust in the Argentine economy disappears as the government grapples with political infighting, rising domestic debt and inflation soaring toward 90 percent. Argentines are rushing to the black market to exchange their rapidly devaluing pesos for US dollars. In BrazilThe presidential election race kicked into high gear with the launch of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign.

Lower interest rates on long-term deposits on some China’s largest banks point to a continued slowdown in growth. According to an economist, Beijing’s zero-covid policy and housing turmoil undermined the economy after the lockdown.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov travels across Africa to refute allegations that Russia is “exporting hunger” through its actions in Ukraine.

Need to know: business

Billions of dollars were lost in the sale of US companies in the second quarter due to the strong dollar. The currency shock is particularly bad for groups with a significant portion of their operations outside the US. US corporate finance and deals editor James Fontanella-Khan says: Wall Street bankers should prepare for some cost savings as the new economic reality presents itself.

Swiss asset manager Julius Baer reported a decrease in profit of 26 euros in the first half to 450 million Sfr. ($468 million) amid “one of the worst six-month periods for capital markets in decades”.

Shares in Philips fell today after the Dutch health tech company cut its profits and sales forecasts, blaming supply chain problems, pandemic lockdowns, soaring inflation and the war in Ukraine.

The return of European travel, along with increasing customer numbers and price increases, have fueled growth Vodafone. The telecom company said it was on track to meet its full-year profit target of between €15 billion and €15.5 billion.

The London office market according to BNP Paribas is undergoing the biggest ‘reset’ since the financial crisis. After a jump in the first quarter, buyers have withdrawn or are pushing for bigger discounts as the economic outlook darkens.

consumer goods Groups are suffering from shoppers switching to supermarket’s own brands as the cost of living skyrockets. While commodity prices have fallen from this year’s highs, major consumer groups such as Pepsi are still passing on additional costs in the form of higher prices.

The world of work

The UK is unique among developed countries in the number of people of working age not working or seeking work, which has risen in almost every quarter since the start of the pandemic. The main reason for this stalled labor recoverywrites John Burn-Murdoch, is a chronic disease.

Two years of pandemic severely curtailed our ability to network, entrepreneur writes Shola Asantebut the skill is absolutely essential for those aspiring to the top.

Women often label natural, reasonable self-doubt as ‘impostor syndrome’ when it’s just part of normal professional life, writes Viv Groskop. “We have spent decades working on universal suffrage, education and literacy and yet so much data illustrates our desperation to cling to strange medieval gender attitudes that are reflected throughout society and, most prominently, wherever there is power, status and money” , she says.

The three stages of criticism generally consist of 1) cursing your critic 2) complaining about your situation 3) solving to make things better. But it’s possible to go straight to stage three by getting better at giving and receiving constructive criticism, writes Esther Bintliff.

The pandemic-induced “big layoffWhere workers previously trapped in their offices were urged to reconsider their career plans is finally catching on in Japan with an explosion of social enterprises – for-profit organizations founded to benefit the community.

Covid cases and vaccinations Total number of worldwide cases: 564.3mn Total Doses Administered: 12.3 billion euros

Get the latest global photo with our vaccine tracker

And finally…

Fancy a weekend in a flying saucer? How about a week in a yellow submarine? Or in a six-ton ​​potato? Airbnb’s new OMG! feature shows the strangest places to stay on its network and is a celebration of that oft-rejected architectural device: the folly.

‘UFO’ for four people in South Pembrokeshire, Wales, for rent on Airbnb

Recommended newsletters The work — Discover the big ideas shaping today’s workplaces with a weekly newsletter from work and career editor Isabel Berwick. Sign Up here The climate graph: explained — Understand the week’s key climate data. Sign Up here