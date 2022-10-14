Plane rules: Flight attendant spills the ONE annoying thing thousands of passengers do

A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew ‘crazy’ because of the high level of risk.

Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, joined TikTok to reveal that travelers should ‘absolutely never’ press the call button when the plane is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing.

“This drives the flight attendants crazy and we usually don’t get to it until it’s safe,” she said.

Scroll down for video

A former flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew ‘crazy’ because of the high level of risk

Kat Kamalani from Hawaii took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should ‘absolutely never’ press the call button when the plane is on the tarmac or during takeoff and landing

Kamalani revealed that many people made the same mistake and that the actions of passengers who press the call button during take-off or landing can lead to ‘serious consequences.’

‘The reason is that it is a big safety issue for us and we can get hurt, and the same with [the passengers],’ she said.

“So when we’re on the tarmac, you hit this and it’s not some kind of emergency, we go straight back to our seat.”

She added: ‘If you hit this while we’re getting on the plane or we’re going down when we’re landing, we won’t even get to the light, we’d get to it afterwards.’

Kamalani revealed that many people made the mistake and actions by passengers who press the call button during take-off or landing could lead to ‘serious consequences’

She urged travelers not to press the button if they needed a ‘barf bag, blanket, water, headphones, food’ because their flight attendant would not be happy.

“Just make sure you’re ready before you start,” she advised.

But many were dissatisfied with this advice, especially in relation to not being able to ask for a sick bag.

“Wouldn’t the crew prefer to ask for a barf bag instead of having to clean up when they’re in the air?” asked a man.

“I was literally throwing up all over the seat with motion sickness so I had to press the button,” explained another. ‘What else are people supposed to do?’

But many were unhappy with Kamalani’s advice, especially in relation to not being able to ask for a medical bag during take-off or landing

Kamalani also explained why she never boards a plane without packing her own snacks and always turns down a tea or coffee when she travels.

Number one on her list is to never board a plane without packing some snacks.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” she said.

Former flight attendant Kat Kamalani from Hawaii took to TikTok to reveal the five things she’ll never be caught doing on a flight – after working in the industry for six years

Kat now lives in Hawaii – where she looks after her daughter and posts content on TikTok

TEN RULES TO LIVE BY WHEN TRAVELING BY AIRPLANE Always wear shoes on the plane Never drink the hot water Always bring a blanket Always bring a change of clothes Always search for nearby airports Always bring plenty of snacks Bring a face wash Always obey your flight attendant Pack your toothpaste Never tell seatmates details

She also revealed that she would never drink hot water on a plane – meaning tea and coffee are out of the question.

‘The reason is that the water tanks are never cleaned. They are disgusting, she said.

“The kettles are cleaned between flights, but the whole (coffee) machines are never cleaned… and they are by the toilets,” she added.

This has been backed up by the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center at the City University of New York, who did a study on the ‘drinkability’ of airplane water.

The study found that seven out of ten airlines did not have good quality water and recommended that people should only drink liquids from a sealed container during flights.

But an airline maintenance person hit back at this idea and slammed the flight attendant for her views.

“Just because you don’t clean the tanks doesn’t mean they’re not done, we do them,” he said.

The third item on Kat’s list is perhaps the most obvious, with the Hawaii resident insisting that all passengers must ‘always obey the flight attendants and what they say.’

She also explains that she always searches for hotels, alternative airports and flights when she goes on a trip ‘just in case something happens’ and she has to plan another way home.

Her most popular content focuses on her six years in the sky as a flight attendant

She also recommends that you don’t get too chatty with your neighbors mid-flight

Her final tip is to never ‘reveal too much information – personal information – to someone sitting next to you asking about your life’.

The former hostess writes about her family life, exotic fruit and videos about health and well-being.

But it is her travel videos that most often go viral and create the most discussion in the comments.

The latest video prompted other flight crew members to add their own musts and must nots to the list.

“I always bring my own blanket – it’s freezing in there,” said one woman.

“I always carry my toothbrush and toothpaste in my carry-on, as well as face and bottom wipes,” said one woman.

While others said they like to pack a change of clothes, including underwear, in their hand luggage.

“I always buy food at restaurants and eat with me when I get on the plane…I can see people around me because the whole plane smells of my food,” said another.

Another woman said she cringes when people walk around the plane without shoes on.