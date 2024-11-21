Plane Passenger Divides Opinions After Making Matcha Latte Mid-Flight

People’s mid-flight routines are becoming more elaborate, but one woman has divided opinion after making an iced matcha latte in the air.

Australian content creator Riley Hemson fueled the discussion after posting a video of her traveling companion. jaz hand, who was mixing a mysterious green drink with a mini mustache.

“I can’t believe I’m doing this on the plane.” she wrote in disbelief with his hand over his mouth.

Both women appear to be sitting in first class, with Jaz pulling out a plastic cup of Blank Street and matcha powder to make her a drink.

Start by sifting the powder into a bowl before placing it in a glass, adding water and blending.

On the other hand, he placed a handful of ice cubes in a plastic glass and poured milk and the matcha mixture.

Riley posted a second video, showing her drinking her own matcha that Jaz had made for her, assuring viewers that she enjoyed it, despite her expression.

“I’ve really seen it all,” Riley captioned the clip.

Matcha powder is a type of finely ground green tea.

The clip divided viewers, many of whom wavered between confusion and praise for feeling comfortable on the flight.

“Socially unacceptable,” declared one user.

“It’s a real commitment to matcha addiction,” another joked.

‘I once sat next to someone who took out a loaf of bread, a jar of peanut butter and a jar of jelly and started making sandwiches. good times,” someone else shared.

‘Hey, this is crazy… And I’m 110 percent here for it and with my full support. ICONIC behavior,” added another.

Making iced matcha isn’t the craziest thing ever done on a plane.

In September, an influencer was criticized by people with gluten allergies after filming herself making sourdough bread on a long-haul flight from the United States to Spain.

María Baradell, who is originally from Venezuela but now lives in Dallas, Texas, was flying to the European country via Chicago to visit her sister.

He said he wanted to surprise his brother with a loaf of fresh bread, since his social media focuses on baking dough.

In Maria’s video, she films herself at the airport before boarding her flight and revealed that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) had to “search her bag” before going through security because she had some “suspicious things” packed .

This included several bags of powder, including flour and sourdough, which is made with yeast.

Maria is then filmed adding water to a container, sourdough (a live culture of wild yeast and bacteria) along with flour and salt.

He then mixed the bread before covering it with a towel in the hope that the dough would harden.

Some time later, Maria took her dough again and began folding it before letting it rest during the bulk fermentation process.

Then María arrived at her sister’s house, where the sourdough continued to ferment cold for 20 hours.

The baker then graded it before baking it in her oven and was very pleased with the results.

Maria wrote: ‘It was amazing, made with love!’

However, viewers of the clip were less than impressed, with many commenting that her decision to make bread on board was not thoughtful for people with allergies.