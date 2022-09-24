Plane overshoots runway and ends up nose-down in lake forcing easyJet to cancel flights

<!–

EasyJet flights between London Gatwick and the south of France were canceled this morning after a cargo plane overran the runway and ended up nose down in a lake.

Montpellier Airport, on the Mediterranean coast, is closed until further notice.

Rescuers rescued three people from the Boeing 737. They were unharmed in the accident, which happened before dawn today.

An investigation is underway and the airport has been closed indefinitely, authorities confirmed.

Researchers released this image of the Boeing 737 after it passed the runway into the lake

Three people have been rescued unharmed after the bizarre incident in the south of France earlier today

Montpellier airport is closed after the cargo plane (pictured) landed nose down in a lake

Stunned spectators watch the scene where the Boeing 737 crossed the runway after 3 a.m. today

The plane from the West Atlantic had traveled from Paris Charles de Gaulle to Montpellier in the early hours of today, arriving shortly before 3 a.m.

But the journey was anything but smooth, with the jet eventually landing with its front end in the water behind the runway.

Four members of the French air investigation team are on site, officials confirmed.

EasyJet has confirmed that morning flights between London Gatwick and the popular seaside resort have been cancelled.

The front door of the Boeing cargo plane was opened in the photo after the strange accident

EasyJet canceled its morning flights to Montpellier after the plane landing problem in the West Atlantic

Members of the French aerial investigation team were on site today to investigate the unexpected event

The budget airline wrote: “This is due to a non-easyJet plane incident at Montpellier airport.”

Tonight’s flights operate normally, The independent reported.

Domestic flights to and from Paris were also affected by the unexpected travel chaos.