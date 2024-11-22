Airplane passenger leaves people terrified with creepy aerial photo: ‘Heart attack’

An optical illusion of a plane has left people scratching their heads as they claimed they almost ‘landed’ the plane themselves after witnessing the mind-boggling brainteaser.

The image was shared on

The photo sparked a shocking debate about what was really going on in the ‘creepy’ illusion.

At first glance, the photo appeared to show a man with his head turned completely to the side and staring at a fellow passenger.

The stunning image left people stunned as they even claimed it ‘scared’ them.

While the image may look chilling, it is much more innocent than it seems.

Teasers can help improve your observation skills and sharpen your mind, but they take practice. Can you see what’s really going on in the image?

The photo was taken by a passenger on an airplane.

Behind a rolling cart filled with snacks and drinks sat a man wearing a black hood.

At first glance, it seemed as if the man had turned his head and was staring eerily at the passenger behind him.

However, everything was not as it seemed.

The image caused a flood of people online who flocked to the comments section and shared their shock as they branded the puzzle as ‘creepy’.

The person who shared the image said: ‘I almost landed the plane myself.’

Someone else added, “Dawg, I got scared.” (sic)

Another user commented: ‘This would give me a heart attack.’

“That’s an earbud in someone’s ear lol but it looks creepy at first glance,” a fourth person wrote.

Were you able to figure out what was going on in the mysterious fragment?

Here’s a hint: look closer at what appears to be the eyeball.

Even though it looks like a man with a mustache is staring at you, the person is actually wearing a hoodie backwards over his face.

The part of his face that looks like an eyeball is a headset.

Although it looks like the passenger is looking at you creepily, their face is actually turned to the side and they have headphones in their ear while the hoodie covers their face.

Optical illusions are said to help improve your ability to concentrate while improving the way your brain and eyes work together.