Plane fire at Manchester airport: Smoke billows from jet’s engine

Holidaymakers at Manchester Airport were shocked to see fire engines running towards a returning plane with a smoking jet engine.

A Tui flight landed around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and was immediately overrun by a fleet of fire trucks.

The engines immediately began spraying the right engine with water, creating billowing plumes of smoke as travelers in nearby departure lounges watched.

“All of a sudden a load of fire trucks just appeared and started spraying them with water while we were having a drink at the bar,” an eyewitness told MailOnline.

“All that smoke was starting to come out. It looked like one of the engines had overheated.’

There are no reports of delays at the airport due to the emergency, but planes are reportedly circling over the airport while the situation is under control.

A Tui plane landed at Manchester Airport around 4.30pm today with a reported engine overheating

Manchester Airport has confirmed that an incident occurred this afternoon in which the airport fire brigade attended a Tui flight.

‘sat on the floor waiting for’ [takeoff] and saw a few fire trucks and other emergency vehicles pass by,” said Twitter user Hannah Evenden. “They said on our flight that there was an incident with an oncoming… [flight].’

“Engine fire on standby, it’s out, but I can imagine there’s no runway coverage from the fire brigade because they’re all with the plane,” added Dutch Holland, another user.

Meanwhile, train services will be severely disrupted this weekend as a train driver’s strike to coincide with the Commonwealth Games and the kick-off of the new football season causes trains across the country to come to a standstill, and repair workers ready to walk away for three hours. days from tomorrow.

In the latest outbreak of industrial unrest in the sector, members of the drivers’ union Aslef have been overpaid for 24 hours at seven train operators today.

The travel disruption comes because an estimated 70 percent of families have planned a break or plan to go largely nowhere after two years due to the pandemic.

These plans are at risk of being disrupted by scenes such as those seen over the weekend in Dover harbor and approaching Eurotunnel station in Folkestone.

Savvy vacationers might think reaching the continent by ferry or train would be a wiser option than braving an airport.

At airports, queues in some cases remain outside the terminals and on your return to the UK you may or may not be able to reacquaint yourself with your luggage.