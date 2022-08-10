Plane crashes bursts flames after hitting truck on busy California highway pilot passenger unharmed

The pilot and passenger of a small single-engine plane managed to escape unscathed Tuesday afternoon after an emergency landing on a highway in California.

Andrew Cho, who was driving the Piper Cherokee, lost his engine power and decided to use the 91 Freeway at Corona in Riverside County, east of LA, as a runway.

Dashcam footage captured the dramatic moment the plane came down between cars in the eastbound lanes at about 12:30 p.m.

The landing was nearly flawless until one of its wings jammed a passing pickup truck, tearing one of its wings and spinning the plane, spreading flammable fuel across the road.

A small plane was seen coming in for an emergency landing on a busy California highway

The plane clamped down on a pickup and turned it on its side as it swerved in the lanes

The burnt remains of a small plane that crashed on the 91 Freeway, west of the 15 Freeway in Corona, were photographed Tuesday

Although the plane caught fire, no injuries were reported with the pilot and his passenger escaping unharmed

Smoke was visible from the fuel leaking across the roadway. The plane came to a stop on the side of the road

“It felt like a hard bump. Hard to describe,” pilot Andrew Cho told KTLA. “We were about five meters in the air when the plane came to a complete stop and fell to the ground.”

The plane caught fire as it flew over the highway lanes before coming to rest on the shoulder.

Seconds later, passing drivers captured the moment Cho and his business partner escaped the burning wreckage with their lives as thick black smoke billowed into the air.

Cho said it was all thanks to training that he was able to make the emergency landing successful.

“Your training is getting underway and you are doing the right thing. As long as you don’t panic, you’ll get the best results,” he explains.

The Corona fire brigade was quickly on site as the plane was burning on the shoulder

Fire crews have extinguished the flames of this most unusual blaze on the 91 Freeway

A firefighter was seen extinguishing the flames as the plane lay on the side of the road

A California Highway Patrol officer walks past the burnt remains of a small plane that crashed on the 91 Freeway

“The pilot claims to have encountered a possible engine failure during their last descent to Corona Municipal Airport,” said Captain Levi Miller of the California Highway Patrol.

“We are very lucky today that the traffic was light, and the pilot seems to have made good landing navigation which prevented a very bad tragedy,” Miller added.

The driver and three occupants of a pickup truck that was also hit by one of the plane’s wings were also uninjured.

Sections of the highway were closed for several hours while the wreckage was cleared, and Federal Aviation Administration investigators tried to determine the cause of the crash.

The plane came to a stop on the verge of the road, although several lanes were closed for hours