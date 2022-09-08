Plane crashes at Sunshine Coast airport, two injured

Both men are in stable condition and one reports that he had neck pain

The plane crashed into Sunshine Coast Airport around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday

Two men in their thirties have been rushed to hospital after a minor plane crash

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Two men in their thirties were taken to hospital with injuries after a plane crash.

Emergency services were called to the Sunshine Coast Airport in Marcoola, Queensland at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Thursday after their light aircraft crashed.

Both were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable condition, with one man saying he had neck pain.

Police arrived on the scene, but were not needed for an investigation.