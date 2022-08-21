Plan to drain Warragamba Dam, Sydney’s main water supply, revealed by Hawkesbury Community Alliance

<!–

Local residents are pushing for Sydney’s Warragamba Dam to be partially cleared prior to flooding, rather than the wall being erected under a mitigation proposal from the NSW government.

Warragamba supplies Sydney’s drinking water, the supply of which could be restricted if the dam is drained.

Proposals to raise the wall have been rejected by UNESCO conservationists out of concern for the Blue Mountains.

The state government wants the federal government to split the proposed $1.6 billion cost of building the dam wall at a time when the state treasury is being stretched due to the Covid pandemic.

The Hawkesbury Community Alliance instead wants the dam to be pumped out before flooding.

“Our community needs flood control now, not in the distant future. Ten years is too late,” spokeswoman Samantha Magnusson said.

“(Drainage) is the best option for urgent flood mitigation for the community, which is filled with fear and uncertainty about what … the coming weeks may bring.”

A person watches as the Warragamba Dam spillway overflows after heavy rainfall in Sydney in November 2021

Warragamba has spilled several times in the past year amid massive storms and the La Nina weather event

Meteorologists have warned Australia will face La Nina weather for its third year, meaning more rain for NSW as it grapples with the devastating effects of two recent major floods.

Hawkesbury residents heard on Saturday from a University of NSW engineering expert, Dr. Stuart Khan, who said draining the dam prior to flooding threatened Sydney’s drinking water supply.

dr. Khan said other water sources would be needed to maintain the water supply if Warragamba is to be drained.

“Reducing the current water storage in the Warragamba Dam is a realistic alternative to raising the dam wall,” he said.

“No one solution offers complete flood protection. Maintaining a lower water storage in Warragamba can significantly reduce many floods, reduce peak flood heights and allow for additional evacuation time.”

A recent independent report and separate Parliamentary inquiry into NSW’s response to flooding suggested that raising the sheet pile could delay flooding of key infrastructure by 11 hours, including the vital evacuation route at Windsor Bridge.