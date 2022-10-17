Plan to stop violence against women and children unveiled as Lula Dembele joins advocates

A survivor advocate has broken down as she gave an emotional speech at the launch of an ‘ambitious’ new 10-year plan aimed at ending violence against women and children within a generation.

Survivor advocate Lula Dembele gave an impassioned speech at the event on Monday with tears streaming down her face as she urged Australia to do better.

“It is time to stop people and institutions from using violence,” she said.

‘This is an opportunity to change our nation. Change is possible.’

The decade-long plan, labeled the National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children 2022-2032, was unveiled by the federal government on Monday at Monash University in Melbourne.

It is the second national plan aimed at ending domestic violence, after then-prime minister Julia Gillard released the first in 2010.

The updated plan aims to engage with men and boys and create respectful relationships at all ages, while also targeting sexual violence in all contexts.

Ms Dembele is a passionate advocate for survivors of child sexual abuse, having survived sexual assault and rape when she was just three and four years old.

Ms Dembele shared a statement on social media in November detailing the abuse she suffered at the hands of a man her mother was dating after her parents split.

Her mother stepped in immediately after taking her daughter to the doctor and realizing she had been raped.

“I remember being rushed to Children’s Hospital for a checkup. I remember sitting in the waiting area with my mom and feeling nervous,” she wrote.

‘I remember feeling like I wanted to protect my mother from their judgment. My mother fought against so many barriers, internal and external, trying to act in my best interest, and yet she was judged.’

Minister for Women’s Safety Amanda Rishworth said the national plan could be broken down into four key planks – prevention, early intervention, response and healing and recovery.

“We know that if we don’t focus equally on these areas, we will not see an end to violence against women and children,” she told reporters.

‘Holding those who choose to use violence against women and children to account is critically important … it should not be left to victim-survivors to explain or feel shame when it comes to violence against women and children.’

Ms Rishworth said there needed to be a change in conversations around domestic and family violence.

‘For example, how often do you hear people say “why didn’t she go?” I mean, the more important question is, “why does he choose to use violence against her?” she said.

“We need to promote more respectful relationships. We need to actually increase gender equality. All of these things play a role in actually addressing violence against women and children.’

Statistics show that a woman dies at the hands of her former or current partner in Australia every 10 days.

Every third woman has been subjected to physical violence, and every fifth has been subjected to sexual violence.

The national plan will also focus on how gender inequality drives violence against women.

The Australian Human Rights Commission welcomed the plan and called on all levels of government to commit the necessary funds.

“It is encouraging that all Australian governments have backed the plan and its ambitious goal of ending gender-based violence within a generation,” National Gender Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins said.

“For this to succeed, all governments will need to make significant investments in prevention and recovery strategies.”

The national plan will also focus on how gender inequality drives violence against women (pictured: International Women’s March in Sydney, 2020)

NT Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence Prevention Minister Kate Worden said the plan’s focus on protecting Indigenous women was crucial.

“In the Northern Territory, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women are 18 times more likely to be victims of domestic and sexual violence,” she told reporters.

‘They are also 40 times more likely to end up in hospital as a result of that violence … we really welcome the new focus.’

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14