Placebo puts off another gig while Brian Molko (49) admits that he could permanently lose the sound of his voice

Rock band Placebo have apologized to fans after being forced to postpone another show during their European tour at Newcastle’s O2 City Hall.

On Instagram on Thursday, singer Brian Molko, 49, admitted he is “not a spring hen” and is “rather unwell”, adding that he “risks” damaging his voice “permanently” if he continues to “ignore advice”. ‘ from doctors.

He and guitarist and bassist Stefan Olsdal, 48, apologized for being “frequent offenders” – four months after calling off a date in Greece due to an illness and many others due to a COVID outbreak.

He wrote in full: ‘Dear Placebo Fans, As the ‘many offenders’ of the UK tour, or ‘my support group’ as I now like to call them, I have been out for the past week since our second concert at the O2 Academy Brixton.

“I went ahead, despite my doctor’s advice to go home and shut up for a week, because it was important to me not to disappoint any of you who paid good money and often traveled from afar to see us to play .

“However, I’m now in a position where if I continue to ignore my doctor’s advice, I’m starting to risk damaging my voice, perhaps permanently. And that’s a risk I’m not willing to take.

“So it is with a very heavy heart that I must announce that tomorrow night I will not be able to perform the show in Newcastle. It pains me to write these words. We’ve had such a great tour so far, with a fantastic audience and so much love in the room.

Fantastic: Brian photographed during the first day of the Mad Cool 2022 festival in Valdebebas, on July 6, 2022, in Madrid, Spain

“But I’m afraid I now have to protect my art and my livelihood. Myself and the band are dejected, and I’m sure you all are too, but I’m not spring chicken anymore and I’m quite unwell.

“I would like to thank you all in advance for your understanding and express my gratitude for providing such exciting concerts every night.

‘To a speedy recovery. Sincerely, Brian Molko.

Fans are advised to hold onto their tickets and await further news. We hope to continue the tour in Glasgow on Saturday and will keep you posted on any further changes.”

In July, the pair again apologized to fans after being forced to cancel another show on their European tour two hours before taking the stage in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Go to their social media. they wrote: ‘It is with great regret and sadness that due to illness within the band and subsequent doctor’s advice we have to cancel our show at the Moni Lazariston in Thessaloniki this evening’.

The band that was due to perform in the 3,000 seat venue continued: ‘Our sincere apologies for the disappointment this will cause, it pains us greatly to let you down, especially on such short notice’.

“By taking a day of rest and recovery, we can continue with tomorrow’s show in Athens. You can get your tickets for tonight back at your point of sale’.

Before signing off: “Thank you for understanding, peace and love, Brian and Stefan.”

Fans rushed to the comment section worried about the rockers with one writing, ‘Take care of yourself, your health is the most important thing’.

While a second added: ‘Take care of you, we are praying for you’ and a third wrote: ‘Get well x’.

However, some fans were disappointed that the band would perform the following night with one comment: ‘Well, I don’t understand how come you cancel today’s shows due to illness and tomorrow will be fine to play in Athens.

“Sorry to the person who is sick, but completely unprofessional and unethical to cancel the show two hours early. I don’t think Thessaloniki wants you here again.’

It comes after the band canceled shows earlier this month, writing: ‘Due to an outbreak of Covid within the Placebo band and crew, we regret to announce that Placebo will not be able to perform in Bucharest on Wednesday, July 13. , Romexpo in Romania and in Skopke. Macedonia on Saturday, July 16.

“We are frustrated and disappointed that we cannot perform these important shows as we know they are for you.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment.

We are making every effort to reschedule and check locally for further announcements. Please stay safe there. Peace and love, Brian and Stefan.’

Placebo’s eighth studio album Never Let Me Go has received critical acclaim since its release in April this year and was released nine years after their last performance.

Stefan told Guitar World that their latest musical offering has been reshaped during the creative writing process.

He said: [Brian] came up to me with the picture that’s now on the cover and basically said, ‘Let’s take things, turn them upside down and work backwards. Let’s start with the picture.’

It was a place to start over. Venture to new horizons, start a new chapter.

‘It was the first time we started an album without a permanent drummer. It was reminiscent of the time when me and Brian sat in his borough flat, messing around with broken toy keyboards and mis-tuned guitars. The only difference is that we did this in my studio, where there were expensive vintage synths and guitars.’

Brian also said earlier that he turned his usual writing process upside down and they wrote the music first and then added the words so they didn’t make it easy on themselves.

He told NME: ‘I have what I would describe as a boredom problem. [Stefan] has said many times that he’s never met anyone with a lower boredom threshold than myself – and that really influences and informs the way we work.’