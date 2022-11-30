Pizzino: Canadian government must make curbing ageism a priority

The National Association of Federal Retirees says that prejudice and stereotyping can have serious, long-lasting, and harmful consequences.

Older Canadians face age-based prejudices that are a grave threat to their health and the well-being of others. Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images. Since Nov. 20, Ontario hospitals are legally allowed to charge patients who are waiting for a suitable long-term care bed $400 per day if they refuse to accept the one that is assigned. The law has been criticized as “fundamentally discriminatory” against the frail and elderly, and two interest groups are preparing a Charter challenge against the legislation.

This is just one way in which older people have been discriminated against in the COVID-19 pandemic, during which some restrictions didn’t fully consider the needs of older people and the impacts of isolation.

Punishing restrictions and Ontario’s pricy new hospital fees are both examples of ageism — a systemic form of oppression that is very often experienced by older people, including some of the 170,000 people the National Association of Federal Retirees represents. Ageism manifests as a negative way of thinking, a prejudiced way of feeling, and a discriminatory way of acting. Gender, race, and orientation influence how one experiences ageism. It comes at us from many sources — marketing, television, movies, media of all forms, government policies, health care delivery — and it can be implicit, explicit, institutional and personal.

My organization is committed to fighting ageism. This is why the Canadian Coalition Against Ageism was launched on Nov. 30.

This coalition’s raison d’être is to encourage the Canadian government and the United Nations (UN) to support recommendations from the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Report on Ageism, including the one that recommends adopting a Convention on the Rights of Older Persons. As we are already in UN Decade of Healthy Ageing, this is timely.

Public policy, education and data are all ways to combat ageism. Ageism’s existence and its effects are real and can have far-reaching consequences for those who experience it. According to WHO, ageism has been associated with shorter lifespans, poorer physical and psychological health, slower recovery after disability, lower quality of life and social isolation. There are also increased risks of violence against older people.

Despite Kamal Khera’s promises to assist communities in becoming more age-friendly, there has been little or no action by the Liberal government. Federal retirees demand action.

Research shows that intergenerational interaction and education are the best ways to change ageist attitudes. Two WHO recommendations are also agreed with: first, improve data and research to better understand ageism and how it can be ended; second, build a movement that changes the narrative about ageing.

Canada should commit to supporting UN work and getting the UN convention adopted. This would be a good place to start. There are two other concrete ideas: Having independent, empowered seniors advocates at every level of government and a federal seniors advocate are both good options.

Older Canadians are tired of it. It is time to confront ageism and demand that the government take concerted action to combat it. To eliminate the stereotypes that older people are weak, dependent, and not contributing members of society, we need to shift our perspective.

Canada is like many other developed countries, with a growing population. Over 861,000 people aged 85 and over were counted in Canada’s 2021 census. This number could increase to nearly 2.5 million by 2046. This means that the number of people suffering from ageism is on the rise. It’s time to stop it.

Anthony Pizzino serves as the CEO of National Association of Federal Retirees.

