Pizza giant Domino’s enters the BURGER market with a twist

Domino’s just announced its new venture into the ‘burger market’, but there’s an unexpected twist.

Domino’s Burger Joint Pizza Range offers a fresh new take on the beloved cheeseburgers and burgers with four new pizzas available August 8.

The exclusive range can be ordered via the Domino’s App and includes the Burger Joint Cheeseburger ($10.95) to the Burger Joint Hamburger ($18.95).

Australia’s largest pizza company just announced their new venture into the hamburger market

Domino’s ANZ CEO David Burness also praised the quality of their food after it was delivered compared to other restaurants.

‘We have gained almost 40 years of experience and developed a burger especially for the delivery generation,’ says Burness.

He added: “No more soggy sandwiches and limp lettuce. Domino’s brings the burger home – on a pizza!’

The pizzas are packed with premium burger ingredients such as 100% Aussie beef burger pieces, authentic American burger cheese, butter pickles, and specialty burger sauce.

Domino’s Culinary Innovation & Development Chef Michael Treacy revealed that while it wasn’t the first time pizza and burger went out together, Domino’s four new Burger Joint pizzas were “an entirely new burger experience.”

“We’re living in the Golden Age of Delivery and burgers still need ketchup,” Treacy said.

He added: “They are often cold or falling apart by the time they get to your door because they were simply never designed to be delivered.”

“What makes our Burger Joint pizzas so incredible is that our premium ingredients have been carefully chosen to maximize burgers while ensuring they can be delivered hot and fresh, just like a Domino’s pizza.

Domino’s Burger Joint Pizza Range Burger Joint Cheeseburger – loaded with 100% beef burger chunks, American cheese slices, mozzarella and butter pickles topped with special burger sauce.

Burger Joint Bacon Cheeseburger – loaded with 100% beef burger pieces, slices of American burger cheese, mozzarella, butter pickles and crispy bacon topped with special burger sauce.

Burger Joint Burger – loaded with 100% beef burger pieces, slices of American burger cheese, red onion, fresh tomato, mozzarella and butter pickles finished with mayonnaise and tomato ketchup.

Burger Joint Bacon Burger – loaded with 100% all beef burger pieces, slices of American burger cheese, red onion, fresh tomato, mozzarella, butter pickles and crispy bacon finished with mayonnaise and tomato ketchup.

Thousands flooded the pizza chain’s Instagram with excitement.

‘Oh my GOD,’ said a man. “I never knew I needed this.”

“This looks absolutely amazing, can’t wait to try it.”