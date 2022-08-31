Pixie Lott wows in a chic red jumpsuit with husband Oliver Cheshire at Venice film festival

<!–

Pixie Lott looked as chic as ever when she joined her husband Oliver Cheshire in Venice for the 79th annual International Film Festival on Wednesday.

The singer, 31, wowed in a cherry red jumpsuit with an elegant ruffle over one shoulder and tapered trousers.

The blonde beauty increased her height in a pair of black strappy heels as she posed for a sweet photo with Oliver, 34, on the dock.

Pixie completed her elegant look with a dab of matching lipstick to tie her outfit together and style her hair in a sleek updo.

Oliver dressed very neatly in a black tuxedo, complete with satin lapels and a matching cummerbund.

The model wore a striking velvet shirt with a zigzag pattern underneath and slipped into a pair of lacquer brogues.

Julianne Moore and Adam Driver were among the early arrivals as the 79th annual Venice Film Festival prepared to kick off in the historic Italian city.

The Hollywood stars greeted spectators with a polite wave after they arrived separately by water taxi, a mandatory mode of transport in a city built on 118 small islands and separated by an intricate network of winding canals.

Both will be in attendance when the red carpet finally rolls outside the Venice Lido on Wednesday night, with Moore, 61 – who made his first appearance in Venice on Tuesday – presiding over this year’s star-studded ceremony.

Driver, 38, will be on hand to promote the latest film White Noise, an adaptation of American novelist Don DeLillo’s best-selling 1985 novel, with the film serving as a curtain during the event before advancing to the New York Film Festival in September.

In his latest film, he stars alongside Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and Jodie Turner-Smith in director Noah Baumbach’s film adaptation of DeLillo’s acclaimed postmodernist novel about an “Airborne Toxic Event” and its impact on a small American town.

Other members of this year’s jury, chaired by Moore, include Argentine director Mariano Cohn, British author Kazuo Ishiguro and Iranian actress Leila Hatami.

Hi there: Julianne Moore and Adam Driver were among the early arrivals as the 79th annual Venice Film Festival prepared to kick off in the historic Italian city

Those already in Venice ahead of Wednesday’s curtain-raiser include Driver’s co-stars, Cheadle and Turner Smith, actress Tessa Thompson and Victoria’s Secret model Grace Elizabeth, who arrived on Tuesday.

It attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.