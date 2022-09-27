Pixie Lott puts on a VERY leggy display in a chic tuxedo dress during Paris Fashion Week

Pixie Lott cut a quintessentially stylish figure when she stepped out on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week.

The 31-year-old singer looked sensational in a thigh-length black tuxedo dress during Calzedonia’s runway show.

The blonde bombshell sported her shiny hair parted in the middle and wowed in a pair of Italian brand’s polka-dot tights

Stunner: Pixie Lott puts on a very leggy show in a chic tuxedo dress at Calzedonia’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday

British-born hitmaker Pixie added height to her frame in a pair of sky-high black sandals.

She wore a radiant makeup look, with a soft winged smokey eye and a rusty nude lipstick.

She completed the show-stopping look with a black strappy handbag.

Leggy: The 31-year-old singer looked sensational in a thigh-length black tuxedo dress on Calzedonia’s runway show

The newlywed appeared to have been alone that day, as her husband Oliver Cheshire was absent from the photos.

The couple said ‘I do’ in July at a lavish ceremony where the couple tied the knot in front of family and friends at Cambridgeshire’s Ely Cathedral after they had their marriage suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrity guests at the wedding included McFly singer Danny Jones, actor Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina, and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Emma Weymouth.

And the singer gave more insight into their big day in videos shared to Instagram where she unveiled a previously unseen second wedding dress.

Glamor girl: The blonde bombshell wore her shiny hair parted in the middle and wowed in polka-dot tights from the Italian brand

The pair were seen exchanging vows in the incredible building with Gothic architecture and a choir – after having to postpone their big day several times due to Covid.

She wore an ivory wedding dress by Schiaparelli and designed by Daniel Roseberry with jewel detailing on the transparent sleeves.

The Mama Do singer grabbed a beautiful bouquet of white roses and later turned into her second wedding ensemble to throw the bouquet.

Pixie said in 2019 that she and Oliver wanted to wait for a formal ceremony and not “lock” one into their schedules.

The singer told new! magazine about postponing her wedding due to the Covid outbreak: “I didn’t want to do it when there were restrictions and we couldn’t invite everyone we wanted because of the rules.

“I wanted to wait until we could throw the big party – our wedding is going to be a big one.”

Pixie met Oliver at a Select Models event in 2010, with the model raising the question in November 2016 on the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral in London.