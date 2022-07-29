Pixie Lott looks stylish while attending Goodwood Festival with husband Oliver Cheshire

Pixie Lott and her husband Oliver Cheshire made sure all eyes were on them on Thursday as they arrived in style at Goodwood Racecourse in Chichester.

The 31-year-old pop star turned heads in a yellow dress with cut-out panels as she showed off her abs for her starring role in the trophy presentation later that day.

Meanwhile, Oliver, 34, looked incredibly soft in a navy suit that he styled with a plaid shirt and rocked oversized sunglasses.

Blonde beauty Pixie pulled her locks from her face with a black hair band, giving her locks a slightly tousled hairstyle.

She added a few inches to her figure by wearing a pair of open-toed heels, while sporting a radiant makeup palette to accentuate her beautiful features.

When the couple announced their split in a lavish ceremony earlier this month, Pixie mingled with other guests and judges as she crowned the winner of the event.

The look of love: The couple stared into each other’s eyes as they sauntered through the racecourse

Wide smile: Pixie appeared in a good mood when she caught up with one of the organizers of the event

And the winner is: Pixie presented the Tatler EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes trophy to jockey Rossa Ryan for his win alongside trainer Richard Hughes (second from right) and owners

Chit chat: Pixie mingled with other guests on the day

The couple married in front of family and friends at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire after they postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrity guests at the wedding included McFly singer Danny Jones, actor Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina, and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Emma Weymouth.

And the singer gave more insight into their big day in videos shared to Instagram where she unveiled a previously unseen second wedding dress.

The pair were seen exchanging vows in the incredible building with Gothic architecture and a choir – after having to postpone their big day several times due to Covid.

Ab-tastic: Pixie looked sensational on the day as she elegantly showed off her slim physique in the classy ensemble

Bling: Pixie’s gorgeous oval-cut diamond engagement ring was the perfect accessory for her stylish ensemble on the day

She wore an ivory wedding dress by Schiaparelli and designed by Daniel Roseberry with jewel detailing on the transparent sleeves.

The Mama Do singer grabbed a beautiful bouquet of white roses and later turned into her second wedding ensemble to throw the bouquet.

Pixie said in 2019 that she and Oliver wanted to wait for a formal ceremony and not “lock” one into their schedules.

The singer told new! magazine about postponing her wedding due to the Covid outbreak: “I didn’t want to do it when there were restrictions and we couldn’t invite everyone we wanted because of the rules.

“I wanted to wait until we could throw the big party – our wedding is going to be a big one.”

Pixie met Oliver at a Select Models event in 2010, with the model raising the question in November 2016 on the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral in London.