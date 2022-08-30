Pixar animator Ralph Eggleston passes away at just 56 years of age from pancreatic cancer

<!–

The animation community is mourning the passing of beloved Pixar animator Ralph Eggleston.

Eggleston succumbed to pancreatic cancer after a long battle with the disease, according to Variety.

Pixar shared a touching tribute to Eggleston on Twitter, while The Book of Life filmmaker Jorge R. Gutierrez also remembered him in a tweet.

The Pixar tweet shared an image of Eggleston while working as a production designer on the beloved 2015 film Inside Out.

In Memory of Ralph Eggleston – animator, director, art director, storyboard artist, writer, production designer and our dear friend. Pixar and the world will be eternally grateful to you,” the tweet read.

Gutierrez shared photos of Eggleston and pointed out certain frames on Inside Out, along with a heartfelt message.

‘Adios Maestro Ralph Eggleston. A true titan of our art form. He reached out to me after Book of Life and I will cherish our conversations forever,” Gutierrez began.

Before many knew he was ill, he tried to donate his spectacular art book collection to a Mexican animation school. That’s Ralph,’ he concluded.

Before joining Pixar in 1992, Eggleston began his career as a title designer on National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

He also worked as a character designer for The Pound Puppies and as a storyboard artist for The Simpsons.

Eggleston often wore many hats on a production, served as the art director and storyboard artist on 1992’s FernGully: The Last Rainforest, and as the art director on Disney hits such as Aladdin, The Lion King, and Pocahontas.

He won his first Annie Award for Best Art Direction for Pixar’s debut film Toy Story, and he went on to serve as an art director on other Pixar films such as A Bug’s Life, Toy Story 2, The Incredibles and Cars.

Eggleston won his first Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for his film For the Birds, co-produced with Monsters Inc. was released in theaters.

He was also credited with coming up with the original story for Monsters Inc. with Pete Docter, Jill Culton, and Jeff Pidgeon, along with working on the film’s visual development.

He was also the production designer on Finding Nemo, WALL-E and Incredibles 2, along with the upcoming The Spider and the Fly: The Movie.

Oscar: Eggleston won his first Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for his film For the Birds, which was released in theaters with Monsters Inc.