Pittsfield police try to identify assault suspect

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is seeking to identify a suspect in what they describe as a serious assault incident. Police say the assault occurred in the McKay Street area on Wednesday.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Murphy at (413) 448-9700, extension 582. In its online news release, the Pittsfield Police Department did not ask anyone to discuss potential information about the identity of the suspect. , and only contact Detective Murphy regarding the information.

