Pittsfield grassroots groups plan Kwanzaa celebration

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Women of Color Giving Circle and the Rites of Passage and Empowerment (ROPE) Program will host their annual Community Kwanzaa Celebration on Thursday, December 29 at 6 pm at the Tyler Street Lab, located in 741 Tyler St. . The celebration can also be seen on Pittsfield Community Television Facebook Page.

Kwanzaa is a non-religious celebration that takes place from December 26 to January 1. The holiday celebrates African and African-American culture, with an emphasis on seven principles geared toward upliftment and empowerment.

According to “holiday on the netThose seven principles—Umoja, Kujichagulia, Ujima, Ujamaa, Nia, Kuumba, and Imani—are meant to reflect the best qualities and characteristics of the “firstfruits” or harvest festivals once celebrated throughout Africa. In Pittsfield, this year’s celebration will focus on the principle of Umoja, which means unity.

Quick-Thinking EMT Pulls Dogs Out of Burning Apartment



Speakers will include Aimee D. Griffin, Esq. of The Griffin Firm, PLLC, and Keiana West, Senior Community Engagement Coordinator at the Center for Policing Equity. The event’s programming will also include a performance by Christine Bile.

For more information, contact Shirley Edgerton at (413) 496-4602.