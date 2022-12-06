Pittsburgh McDonald’s franchisees fined $57,000 for ‘exploiting’ children in 13 restaurants

<!–

A husband and wife who own 13 McDonald’s franchises in and around Pittsburgh have been fined $57,332 for “exploiting” 101 children as young as 14 at each of their restaurants.

John and Kathleen Santonastasso, the owners of Santonastasso Enterprises LLC, violated strict labor laws in place to protect young teens.

They found 14- and 15-year-olds to work more than three hours and after 7 p.m. on school days and later than 9 p.m. in the summer.

They also employed children more than eight hours a day on weekends and more than 18 hours a week during school weeks.

John and Kathleen Santonastasso boasted on Facebook that they run a “fun” environment

The $800,000 four-bedroom, three-bath luxury mansion in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania

Even more concerning was that an employee under the age of 16 was illegally allowed to operate a deep fryer. By law, the fryer must be equipped with a special device to automatically lower and raise the baskets before young workers can safely operate it.

Last year, in a now-deleted Facebook video, John and Kathleen Santonastasso boasted that they ran a “people-first” company that offered a “fun” environment, flexibility, and the ability to make money for the university.

While “exploiting” the young employees in their care, the couple, whose family has worked at McDonald’s for more than 40 years, were chilling out in their $800,000, four-bedroom, three-bathroom mansion in Canonsburg. The historic village has been voted ‘one of the best places to live in Pennsylvania’.

In a statement, they said: “We take our role as a local employer very seriously and we regret any scheduling issues that have occurred in our restaurants.”

They added that the company has now put in place new procedures to avoid future scheduling issues.

John DuMont says long hours can be detrimental to children’s health, well-being and education

“Allowing young workers to work excessive hours could jeopardize their safety, well-being and education,” said John DuMont of the Department of Labor, who added: “Employers who hire young workers must understand federal child labor laws and comply, or face costly consequences. .’

Reid Maki of the Child Labor Coalition told the Washington Post: ‘The child working with the fryer – that is a very dangerous piece of equipment.’

He added: “When children work more than 20 hours a week, there is research to suggest that their grades start to drop and their school performance drops.”

The McDonald’s company did not respond to a request for comment.

John and Kathleen Santonastasso run 13 McDonald’s franchises in and around Pittsburgh

All of the couple’s franchises were found to have violated strict child labor laws

In an interview with Action news from Pittsburgh, one of Santonastasso’s customers said: ‘Of course it’s not a good thing. This should not be happening, especially in this day and age

“And there are definitely people who can work, so it sounds like some kind of exploitation. And I think it’s very important that they put an end to that.’

Another said, “It’s quite a mess to have an establishment that exploits child labor.”

Catherine Glencoe, deputy district director at the Department of Labor, warned parents that as the holidays approach, more employers will rely on teen workers.

“This is the season to take on more kids,” she said. “It’s important for employers to know there are rules they need to follow and their obligations so we can keep children safe and employers can comply.”