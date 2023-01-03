Pitt basketball team alum honors Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest vs. Bengals

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Damar Hamlin was honored Tuesday night by both his alma mater and the Buffalo Sabers just one day after he went into cardiac arrest against the Bengals.

As the Pitt basketball team took on Virginia, the school revealed a touching message on screen during a 9:03 timeout in the game.

“Damar, we love you,” it read.

Pitt Basketball honored Damar Hamlin with a moving message Tuesday night

‘We’re praying for you. Pittsburgh always had your back. And now it is clear that the whole country is behind you too.’

Pitt players also wore shirts that read “Chasing Millions,” the name of Hamlin’s charity serving the local Pittsburgh community.

And the Buffalo Sabers also followed suit by wearing shirts in Hamlin’s honor, as the players wore “Love for 3” T-shirts as they walked into the Capital One Arena to face the Capitals.

Sabers players wore shirts that read “Love for 3” before facing the Capitals in Washington

The Sabers defeated the Capitals 5-4 in overtime for their 19th win of the season in 36 games

The Sabers and Bills share the same owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, and consider themselves part of the same organization.

Although this was a Buffalo road game, the Capitals paid tribute to Hamlin with a moment of support for the national anthem.

The Sabers said neither players nor coach Don Granato would talk to reporters on Tuesday because they were still processing Hamlin’s situation.

In Pittsburgh, fans gave a standing ovation when the aforementioned message appeared on the screen.

Growing up in Pittsburgh, Hamlin previously explained his reason for staying close to home in college.

‘I have one little brother [Damir Hamlin]he’s six years old now and that was probably the biggest reason I chose Pitt,” he said News 4 Buffalo after being drafted by the Bills two years ago.

“Just staying close to my family and then having my little brother around so I can be a role model to him and just show him examples of life that I never really had,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin’s uncle Dorrian Glenn told it CNN Tuesday that his nephew had to be resuscitated twice on the field after he collapsed but is now “tending upwards” as he remains in critical condition.