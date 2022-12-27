Pitino’s No. 22 Lobos advance to AP’s Top 25 list

It took Richard Pitino less than a day after his firing from Minnesota to jump at the chance to coach New Mexico. And like their second-year coach, the 22nd-ranked Lobos are moving fast.

New Mexico is one of three undefeated teams remaining in Division I; the others are No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Connecticut. And the Lobos (12-0) will play their first games in more than eight years with a national ranking as part of this week’s AP Top 25 schedule, starting Wednesday against Colorado State to open the Mountain West Conference game followed by the trip of the Saturday to Wyoming.

The program was last ranked during the 2013-14 season.

“You want to get to the stage, the big stage where people know who you are individually and so does your show,” Pitino said Monday in an interview with The Associated Press. “It’s no different than a new band, a young rapper, who’s trying to go on tour to sell tickets for the show he’s putting on, so he gets more recognition and opens more doors for them individually, as well as the show.

“But if you go and lay an egg when it’s time for the concert, then the attention, the support from the fans, all the eyes on you are gone.”

Pitino inherited a six-win team and his first team went 13-19. But a win on Wednesday would give the Lobos their second 13-0 start in program history (the other came in a school-record 17-0 start in 1967-68).

Success has come with the return of scoring point guards Jamal Mashburn Jr. (16.8 points per game) and Jaelen House (16.4), and the addition of big men Morris Udeze (17.5 points, 7.3 rebounds ) of Wichita State and Josiah Allick. (9.3, 8.2) from Missouri-Kansas City.

New Mexico has won by putting the ball inside. Only 10 Division I teams average fewer 3-point attempts per game than the Wolves (15.9), who make 74% of their shots inside the arc.

That’s also helped New Mexico get to the foul line, a lot. The Lobos rank second nationally with an average of 27.8 free throws, and are No. 1 in making 20.4 of those per game.

“We’ve done a very good job of being mature, let’s just go where our bread is buttered and don’t fight, let’s not try to show people, ‘I can do this,’” Pitino said. “No, let’s put you in a position to be in the places you need to be to achieve the highest percentages.”

As a result, New Mexico has moved up from No. 294 in the KenPom Division I standings when Pitino assumed No. 66 as of Monday. And there could be more progress ahead.

BOILERMAKERS WEEK

Purdue remained No. 1 in Monday’s poll, marking the Boilermakers’ third straight week at the top. Purdue (12-0, 2-0 Big Ten) hosts Florida A&M on Thursday, its last game before returning to the league next week.

state rivalries

Fifth-ranked Arizona faces an interesting test with in-state rival Arizona State on Saturday, though No. 19 Kentucky’s matchup that day with Louisville doesn’t seem nearly as intriguing.

Arizona (12-1, 1-1 Pac-12) has won six straight and owns KenPom’s No. 1 offense (120.2 points per 100 possessions) through Monday. The Sun Devils were ranked No. 25 last week before a blowout loss in San Francisco, though they still rank in the top 10% of Division I teams in adjusted KenPom defensive efficiency (92.4 points allowed per 100 possessions). ).

As for Louisville-Kentucky, the Wildcats (8-3) first face Missouri on Wednesday in their Southeastern Conference opener before hosting the Cardinals (2-11), who are off to a miserable low start. the direction of first-year coach Kenny Payne.

ACC MOVEMENTS

North Carolina had a quick slide from No. 1 in the preseason to being unranked in early December after a four-game losing streak. But the 25th-ranked Tar Heels (9-4, 1-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference) have rallied to win four straight before Friday’s trip to Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, No. 14 Miami (12-1, 3-0) is rolling with eight straight wins, including at home against highly-ranked Virginia last week. The Hurricanes, up eight spots in last week’s poll, host Vermont on Wednesday and then visit Notre Dame on Friday in the league.

WATCH LIST

College of Charleston is the headliner just outside the Top 25.

The Cougars (12-1) host Hampton on Thursday before visiting Towson in a Colonial Athletic Association game, their only loss coming at UNC. They are one point away from moving into the AP Top 25 for the first time since spending a week at No. 25 in December 2003.

