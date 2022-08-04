Pitching G.O.P. on Gay Marriage Bill, Baldwin Leaves Nothing to Chance

Democrats are pushing for legislation to be passed in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned the nearly 50-year right to abortion, fearing that precedents for legalizing same-sex marriage and protecting the rights of such couples would follow could be. fall. In a unanimous opinion in the abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Judge Clarence Thomas suggested the court should also “reconsider” previous rulings establishing marriage equality and access to contraception.

Major Supreme Court decisions this term Map 1 of 7 A memorable term. The U.S. Supreme Court has made several important decisions during its last term, including rulings on abortion, guns and religion. Here’s a look at some of the key cases: School prayer. In Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, the court ruled that a Washington public high school football coach had a constitutional right to pray on the 50-yard line after his team’s games. Separation of church and state. In Carson v. Makin, the court ruled that a Maine program that excludes religious schools from a state education program violates the free exercise of religion.

The House moved quickly to pass the same-sex marriage bill as Democrats rushed to make themselves known on the issue and Republicans on the ground ahead of the election. But 47 Republicans voted in favor — less than a quarter of the conference but still a larger share than expected — and Mr. Schumer said he would work to find the necessary votes to take it past a filibuster and to the vote.

Within hours, a bill that many believed would be dead on arrival in the Senate became the subject of intense legislative pressure.

Ms. Baldwin, the epitome of the nice Midwesterner who enjoys sewing and cooking — hobbies she describes as “boring” — is in some ways an unlikely arm-turner for the effort.

She was never one to seek attention, but she downplayed the historic nature of her victory when she won her Senate seat ten years ago, halfway through her speech before saying she was “well aware” that her election was a milestone for gay rights. (She also made history in 1999 with her election to the House, the first openly gay woman to serve there.)