Pitch invader tackled by LA Rams' Bobby Wagner suffered concussion after 'blatant assault'

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The animal rights activist who was hit by LA Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner during the LA Rams-San Francisco 49ers game on Monday Night Football earlier this month suffered a concussion from the hit.

Alexander Taylor, who is part of the group Direct Action Everywhere, approached the Santa Clara Police Department at 1.45pm on October 4 – the day after the incident at Levi’s Stadium – to file a police report.

The pitch invader told police he sustained multiple injuries after Wagner struck him with his upper body and helmet as he ran shirtless across the field with a smoke bomb. The tackle came with 0:41 left on the clock in the second quarter as the Rams found themselves down 6-14 to the 49ers.

‘Sir. Taylor had a headache, authorities said in the report. ‘A concussion without loss of consciousness and a burn on his inner right bicep.’

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner (right) tackled an animal rights activist who invaded the field

The fan, Alexander Taylor, said he suffered a concussion in a police report, according to TMZ

Santa Clara Police are still investigating the incident, according to TMZ. It remains unclear whether the smoke device contributed to Taylor’s injuries.

The forward filed the police report for an ‘open assault’ by not just Wagner, but also another Rams player who joined in from the touchline to take him down. According to video footage of the incident, that team member appears to be Takkarist McKinley.

And as things stand, neither player has been arrested or charged with a crime. Wagner stated after the game that he had ‘safety in mind’ when he made the decision to tackle Taylor.

‘It’s not making a play. It’s just to keep it safe. You don’t know what that fan has or what they are doing.

He continued: ‘You see it all the time and we don’t know what they have in their pockets. That’s what the little smoke is, but that shit could be dangerous.’

The pitch invader had eluded the security staff (left) and invaded the pitch with a red flare

As it stands, Rams linebacker Wagner has not been arrested or charged with a crime

On Instagram, the group posted a photo of Alex Taylor and Allison Fluty showing off their quotes for entering the field. The latter reportedly then went to the Santa Clara Police Department

The Super Bowl winner also said: ‘One of the guys on the other side, it looked like he got hurt and the safety looked like he was struggling so I was frustrated so I took it out on him.’

The purpose behind the October 3rd protest was to draw attention to the ongoing trial of two members of Direct Action Everywhere in Utah, where they are accused of stealing pigs.

Rams head coach Sean McVay also spoke to the media about the incident a fortnight ago and supported his players.

McVay said: ‘We all know where Bobby’s intentions were and I support Bobby Wagner. That’s where I’m at with that. I don’t think anyone would disagree.’

Rams head coach Sean McVay backed Wagner and said he knows where his intentions were

While 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Wagner’s tackle ‘was kind of cool to watch.’

The clip didn’t air on ESPN, but it did appear on the Manningcast, and both Peyton and Eli Manning enjoyed the action.

Peyton said: ‘That’s what we’re talking about. Wagner, a veteran. Okay, get him down, now get out and let these guys take over.’