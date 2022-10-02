WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Pitch invader storms the field at the NRL grand final

Sports
By Merry

Pitch invader wearing a ‘For Our Kids’ top storms the field at the NRL’s grand finale, trying to rip the padding off the goalposts before being tackled by security

  • A pitch invader took to the playing field during the NRL grand final on Sunday
  • Penrith absolutely mistreated Parramatta to win back-to-back premierships
  • During the second half, an intruder tried to break the cladding from the posts
  • He ran to the center of the field before being knocked down by security

By Ollie Lewis for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 11:19, October 2, 2022 | Updated: 11:29, October 2, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The 2022 NRL season was riddled with field invasions and the grand final was marred by another stoppage on Sunday when a fan attempted to damage the goalposts at Accor Stadium.

As Parramatta put in a helpless performance on the field, a fan stormed the field during the second half and attempted to remove the padding from the sticks.

He was successful with the first post but failed to get a good grip on the second with security quickly approaching. The pitch invader then ran to the center of the field before being knocked down by the stewards.

The man – whose t-shirt read ‘for our children’ on the back – was quickly removed from the venue, as Brad Arthur’s side continued to receive absolute beatings in Sydney.

Penrith broke the deadlock early and didn’t look back, with Stephen Crichton, Brian To’o, Scott Sorensen and Charlie Staines scoring unanswered tries.

More to follow.

A pitch invader interrupted the NRL's grand final on Sunday with a message on his T-shirt

A pitch invader interrupted the NRL’s grand final on Sunday with a message on his T-shirt

The man tried to destroy the padding of the goal posts in the second half

The man tried to destroy the padding of the goal posts in the second half

The man tried to destroy the padding of the goal posts in the second half

He then ran to the center of the field before being knocked down by security at Accor Stadium

He then ran to the center of the field before being knocked down by security at Accor Stadium

He then ran to the center of the field before being knocked down by security at Accor Stadium

A guard tries to put the cover back on the post after the field invasion

A guard tries to put the cover back on the post after the field invasion

A guard tries to put the cover back on the post after the field invasion

You might also like More from author
More Stories

PLAYER REVIEWS: Silva was Man…

Merry

US cricket breaches ICC financial…

Merry

Brentford mocked Man United on Twitter…

Merry
1 of 5,121

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More