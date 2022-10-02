Pitch invader storms the field at the NRL grand final

<!–

The 2022 NRL season was riddled with field invasions and the grand final was marred by another stoppage on Sunday when a fan attempted to damage the goalposts at Accor Stadium.

As Parramatta put in a helpless performance on the field, a fan stormed the field during the second half and attempted to remove the padding from the sticks.

He was successful with the first post but failed to get a good grip on the second with security quickly approaching. The pitch invader then ran to the center of the field before being knocked down by the stewards.

The man – whose t-shirt read ‘for our children’ on the back – was quickly removed from the venue, as Brad Arthur’s side continued to receive absolute beatings in Sydney.

Penrith broke the deadlock early and didn’t look back, with Stephen Crichton, Brian To’o, Scott Sorensen and Charlie Staines scoring unanswered tries.

More to follow.

A pitch invader interrupted the NRL’s grand final on Sunday with a message on his T-shirt

The man tried to destroy the padding of the goal posts in the second half

He then ran to the center of the field before being knocked down by security at Accor Stadium