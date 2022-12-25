Pitch conditions, important match-ups: a short guide to the boxing day test

THE MILESTONE

David Warner plays his 100th Test at the MCG. The opener is under pressure as he faces a slump in form, but his manager says Warner has no plans to retire at the end of the home summer in Sydney.

THE TEAMS

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.