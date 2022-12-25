Pitch conditions, important match-ups: a short guide to the boxing day test

THE MILESTONE
David Warner plays his 100th Test at the MCG. The opener is under pressure as he faces a slump in form, but his manager says Warner has no plans to retire at the end of the home summer in Sydney.
THE TEAMS
Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.
South Africa XI (possibly): Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Kyle Verreyne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.
THE TIME
The game starts at 10:30 AM AEDT. Follow our live coverage from 10am.
