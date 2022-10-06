Pitbull's hit 'I feel good' inspired by Ruby Rose impersonating a judge, court hears

Bizarre claims that the lyrics to a hit song by US rapper Pitbull were inspired by Australian actress Ruby Rose ‘impersonating a judge during a court appearance’ have been aired in one of the country’s highest courts.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal a Victoria Supreme Court judge was forced to rule on the charges after a Melbourne man demanded Pitbull, aka Armando Christian Pérez, hand over the work on how he came up with the track ‘I Feel Good’ .

Representing himself in court last month, Mark Lawlor had sought ‘discovery’ of documents he hoped would prove his outlandish claim.

Ruby Rose in 2017 when a Melbourne man claims she impersonated a judge

The singer Pitbull performs in New York. A Melbourne man claims lyrics in a song he produced this year referenced Ruby Rose’s ‘court appearance’

“I am seeking to confirm the song “I feel good” by artist Armando Christian Perez, the stage name “Pitbull” refers to Ruby Rose impersonating a judge at Broadmeadows magistrates’ court in 2017. This court is based in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia,’ Lawlor’s original motion to the court states.

Lawlor claimed the lyrics from the track, which read: ‘Put on a jacket because these diamonds give you the chills’, were obvious references to Rose’s 2017 court appearance.

“Diamonds in the song refers to the Ruby Rose,” he said.

‘Jacket in the song refers to Ruby Rose wearing a black cloak/jacket/cloak, black cover of some sort to hide her distinctive Hollywood features ie: neck tattoos, personal appearance.

“These references are references to Ruby Rose impersonating a judge in a real trial I was involved in in 2017.”

Daily Mail Australia is in no way suggesting that Rose was involved in such a case in court, only that the allegations were contained in Lawlor’s legal challenge.

Lawlor demanded that the court compel the rapper to ‘disclose his knowledge/documentation that Ruby Rose impersonated a judge’.

Ruby Rose and Jessica Origliasso attend the Glamor Women of The Year Awards 2017 at Berkeley Square Gardens in London. A Melbourne man claims she wore a similar black ‘cloak’ while in court

WHO IS ARMANDO CHRISTIAN PEREZ? Perez rose from the streets of Miami to exemplify the American dream and achieve international success. He is known professionally by his stage name Pitbull, or Mr Worldwide, and is an American rapper and businessman. Perez began his career in the early 2000s and released his debut album in 2004. Pitbull has sold more than 25 million studio albums and more than 100 million singles worldwide. He has over 15 billion views on YouTube. Last June, Pitbull announced across all of his official social media platforms the ‘I Feel Good Tour’, named after the hit song involved in the Ruby Rose lawsuit.

“If there are any documents which are or have been in his possession or may still be in his possession, if not, his knowledge of any documentation which existed, or may not now exist, relevant to this preliminary discovery, which permitted him to release the song “I feel good” which references Ruby Rose impersonating a judge,’ Lawlor said.

Hearing the case, Judge Stephen O’Meara was told that Rose had appeared in court on 11 October 2017 where she was said to have ‘issued a court order covering an undertaking’.

Lawlor claimed that Rose had ‘half-shaved his head’ and was ‘wearing a black cape of some kind … tight up to his chin to cover his neck tattoos’.

Among other things, a drinking fountain he requested to be installed at Broadmeadow Magistrates’ Court should also allegedly be referenced in the trail, Lawlor claimed.

The court heard that Lawlor had been involved in various other events and complaints, including one in 2018 when ‘Sandra Bullock the Hollywood actress’ was said to have attended a trial he was involved in at Broadmeadows Magistrates’ Court.. . ‘because of him)’.

Lawlor claimed that Rose’s ‘commitment’ to him amounted to ‘a clear violation of human rights’.

“And the court documents from Broadmeadows were forged and fraudulent,” Lawlor told the court.

Singer Pitbull was at the center of bizarre allegations that, through no fault of his own, ended up in a Melbourne court

The case landed before Judge O’Meara after court staff rejected Lawlor’s documents for filing.

“Dear Mr. Lawlor, The Prothonotary has reviewed your affidavit and there is still no evidentiary basis to seek permission from the court to compel Armando Christian Perez to produce knowledge/documentation about Ruby Rose impersonating a judge at Broadmeadows Magistrates Court,” the court told him.

“There appears no plausible reason to conclude that Mr Perez may have knowledge of events in the Magistrates Court in 2017 and therefore any application under rule 32.07 is doomed to fail.”

Lawlor sought a formal ruling on his Supreme Court application in the hope that the prothonotary would accept his documents.

‘Sir. Lawlor sought a hearing. In light of the extraordinary circumstances, his request was granted, Judge O’Meara said.

As the “convicted” case continued in court, Lawlor attempted to serve additional subpoenas against Rose, which were again denied by the court.

Lawlor claimed that no trace of Rose’s court appearance could be found in the court records because of a ‘sordid’ cover-up involving ‘other organisations’ and an ‘illegal’ donation of money to the government and ‘prime ministers, MPs and a billionaire’.

Delivering his ruling on Tuesday, Judge O’Meara dismissed the bizarre case.

“None of the affected texts refer directly to the Ruby Rose, Broadmeadows Magistrates’ Court … or the absence of a drinking fountain,” he said.

“Indeed, I am completely unable to make the connection apparently made by Mr. Lawlor between the texts in question and the alleged events.

“More generally, I fail to see how evasive references in a rap song or songs said to have been released years after the alleged events could ever stand to establish that such events could be more likely than not to have occurred. “

In a further slap to Lawlor’s claims, Judge O’Meara branded his case ‘hopeless’ and to entertain it further would amount to an ‘abuse of process’.

“There are some rare and unusual circumstances where an abuse of process will be obvious and established such that the court must refuse to receive the documents in question to protect its own processes as well as the integrity of the administration of justice,” he stated.

“For the reasons which I have tried to explain, I consider the present case to be one of those rare and extraordinary cases.”