Pirelli Calendar 2023: Cara Delevingne dons a leather bra whilst Bella Hadid stuns in sheer bodysuit

Cara Delevingne and Bella Hadid led the stars posing for racy shots for the 2023 Pirelli Calendar this week.

The latest edition, part of which was unveiled today on Tuesday, is entitled ‘Love Letters to the Muse’ and marks the first time since 2015 that the calendar has been exclusively dedicated to models.

Photographed by Emma Summerton, the shoot is said to represent an environmentally conscious generation and posing for revealing, arty snaps features high-profile models, Emily Ratajkowski, Karlie Kloss, Precious Lee, Kaya Wilkins and Lila Moss.

Jaw-dropping: Cara Delevingne (pictured) and Bella Hadid led the stars posing for racy shots for the 2023 Pirelli Calendar this week

Racy: The latest edition, part of which was unveiled today on Tuesday, is entitled ‘Love Letters to the Muse’ and marks the first time since 2015 that the calendar has been exclusively dedicated to models (Bella pictured)

Pirelli did not publish its calendar in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic but the 2020 shoot was dubbed the ‘wokest’ Pirelli calendar to date, with A-list stars including Emma Watson, Kristen Stewart and Claire Foy posing fully clothed.

But the Italian tyre brand has returned to its iconic pin-up shoots as this year’s sees Cara wear a racy leather bra complete with a revealing skirt constructed from rope in a series of behind-the-scenes images.

The world renowned supermodel, 30, who appears in the calendar for the first time, wore her long blonde locks in tousled waves complete with a beaded headdress and bold eye makeup.

Daring: This year’s sees Cara, 30, wear a racy leather bra complete with a revealing skirt constructed from rope in a series of behind-the-scenes images

Sea-themed: Bella, 25, stunned in a sheer seashell encrusted bodysuit as she made her Pirelli Calendar debut for this year’s edition

Environmentally conscious: Elsewhere, Lila, 19, is pictured surrounded by fake insects and butterflies with an image of Earth projected on a screen in the background

Cara boosted her height with a pair of strappy heels as she could be seen squatting down for a makeup retouch.

Bella, 25, stunned in a sheer seashell encrusted bodysuit as she made her Pirelli Calendar debut for this year’s edition.

Her brunette locks were style into a wet look hair do that featured carefully shaped edges in waves across her forehead.

Breath-taking: Emily Ratajkowski posed for an incredible black and white shot in a period-inspired costume complete with dramatic hat

Sultry: She added a pair of semi-sheer stockings and black knickers underneath

Artsy: Karlie Kloss slipped in to a low back dress that exposed her sheer bra as she posed against a backdrop of geometric shapes

Amazing: Her dress was teamed with a pair of semi-sheer trousers and glittering stiletto boots

Muse: Karlie was chosen for the project based on her work outside of modelling as a computer programmer, entrepreneur and philanthropist

The models look was completed with a pair of horns atop of her head as she posed against a backdrop of green velvet curtains and grass-like reeds for a marshland feel.

Elsewhere, Lila, 19, is pictured surrounded by fake insects and butterflies with an image of Earth projected on a screen in the background, wearing a sheer dress with beading.

Lila said she was ‘honoured’ to appear in the calendar as her model mother Kate, 48, was also featured in 2006 and 2012.

Sensational: Guinevere Van Seenus went braless underneath a heavily beaded cape

Props: She was perched next to a taxidermy owl for the quirky shoot

Incredible: Precious lee wowed in a busty satin dress as she also sported wet locks

Stunning: She lounged on the floor beside a painting of a blue tulip as Emma snapped some photos

‘It feels very special. I knew my mum had done it and had heard of all the iconic people who’d shot it and been a part of it,’ she told a Sunday newspaper last week, ‘So, when I was asked, I was really excited.’

Emily, 31, posed for an incredible black and white shot in a period-inspired costume complete with dramatic hat.

Whilst computer programmer and philanthropist Karlie, slipped in to a low back silk dress that exposed her sheer bra as she posed against a backdrop of geometric shapes.

Makeup: He Cong was photographed as she had her eyeshadow applied

Striking: Adwoa Aboah returned for her second Pirelli calendar as she posed up a storm against a desert backdrop

Powerful: Adwoa was chosen for her diversity speech at the 2019 Fashion Awards after she received the Model of the Year award

Eye-catching: Adut Akech wore a huge headdress handcrafted from tissue paper

Turning heads: Adut’s incredible dress fell to the floor with a huge trail of pleated fabric

The photoshoot concept sees the models take on the role of ‘imaginary and archetypal characters that inspired the photographer throughout her life’ ranging from ‘singers, actresses, artists, activists, painters and many other women,’ Pirelli said.

In an interview with Pirelli, photographer Emma explained show, as one of the few women to shoot the calendar, she wanted to focus on ‘powerful, inspiring women.’

She revealed how the 14 model were chosen based on their interests and values outside of their modelling work.

Star: Kaya Wilkins also made her Pirelli Calendar debut for the 2013 edtion

Seductive: She lounged on a bed it netted lingerie with a bold hair style

Edgy: Lauren Wasser donned a bodysuit made from rope

Bold: Lauren stood on a huge moon shaped boat in her armour inspire ensemble

Emma said: ‘I work with women all the time, I rarely shoot men, so I’m used to it. But in this context, we’re talking about who they are, what they do, and we’re giving them a platform to express their larger world rather than just their beauty or a dress.

‘And I think in doing that it just creates a whole other energy and, to be honest, it’s been really emotional.’

The 2023 Pirelli Calendar photos were taken over three days in London in July and one day on location in New York, it will be released in full in November.

Dramatic: The photoshoot concept sees the models take on the role of ‘imaginary and archetypal characters that inspired the photographer throughout her life’ (Ashley Graham pictured)

Concept: Photographer Emma said: ‘We’re talking about who they are, what they do, and we’re giving them a platform to express their larger world rather than just their beauty or a dress’