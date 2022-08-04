Pirates owner Bob Nutting took a picture with a fan wearing a ‘Sell the Team’ shirt in protest.

Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates are fed up with the lack of investment in their baseball team, and it’s prompting some fans to take action.

After running into Pirates owner Bob Nutting, teen Colin Witte got the chance to have his picture taken with him.

Just as the photo was taken, White adjusted his jersey and revealed a t-shirt underneath with the words “Sell the Team” in the Pirates font.

Nutting’s reaction to seeing the shirt was captured live on video and photos.

Fans of the Pirates are fed up with property that continues to underfund their roster

The dissatisfaction of Pirates fans could be justified given the lack of results during Nutting’s time as main owner.

Since Nutting took over the team in 2007, the team has only surpassed .500 in four of the past 15 seasons and is on track for what would be a fourth consecutive losing season.

In that time, the team has only been to one playoff series in 2013, losing in five games to eventual National League champion St. Louis Cardinals.

The team also made three Wild Card games, only one of which was won.

All of this is happening while the roster was uncompetitive, with the $65.5 million in total team payroll the third lowest in the entire league.

That number is also $47 million less than the next closest team in their division – the NL Central.