Pippa Sheehan reveals her struggle after suffering six miscarriages

Channel 10 reporter Pippa Sheehan is candid about the bittersweet feeling of giving birth to a healthy baby boy after six miscarriages.

The journalist, 34, told the courier post on Friday, she continues to mourn her lost children while raising her two-year-old son Alfie.

She also revealed how a simple question strangers often ask can cause her grief.

Ms. Sheehan said people often ask her and her husband, ‘Just the one?’ when they are out with their son, which reminds her of the children she lost.

‘It is beautiful and we are blessed with a beautiful son; but only those visible, yes, but I have seven babies in my heart and it’s really hard,” she said.

“They’re all loved and yes, we just got the one, but they’re all precious.”

The Brisbane resident said the grief over the loss of her unborn babies never completely went away and she had simply developed strategies to cope.

Ms. Sheehan is now involved with a charity that supports people affected by pregnancy loss so that she can help others who are going through a similar experience.

She hopes by sharing her story she can bring some measure of comfort to mothers who have lost children.

“We are in a similar position to so many other families, parents and mothers who wish they could have met their babies. They’re always with us,” she said.

Sheehan was inundated with support on Instagram after she shared her story.

One fan said it was “important to have these conversations” and added: “Well done for being brave enough.”

Another thanked Ms. Sheehan for sharing her story because “awareness is so important.”

Pippa has worked as a journalist for Channel 10 in Brisbane for seven years.