Pippa Middleton named her newborn Rose and plan to copy Jeremy Clarkson’s farm concept

REVEALED: Pippa Middleton has named her newborn daughter Rose… when it turns out she plans to copy Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm on her own 77-acre plot in Berkshire
Pippa Middleton has named her newborn daughter Rose.
Kate’s 38-year-old sister already has two children, Arthur, three, and Grace, one with millionaire James Matthews.
The bottom line is that Pippa plans to develop her 77-acre Buckleberry Farm Park in a style similar to that of Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop.
Pippa Middleton was ‘heavily pregnant’ with her third child when she was photographed on June 4 during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. A daughter was born whom they named Rose
Pippa, pictured with Kate at Wimbledon in 2012, plans to develop her 77-acre Buckleberry Farm Park in a style similar to that of Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop
Detailed plans seen by the Mail on Sunday show that the intention is to create a busy complex with glamping, cabins, a farm shop and restaurant.
Their vision is in line with the current upmarket trend towards fashionable day centers and places that offer ‘human health activities’.
Inevitably, some critics will suggest that marketing for Bucklebury Farm Park in Berkshire may cynically attempt to capitalize on the family’s royal connections.