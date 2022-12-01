Home Pippa and James Middleton attended the Henry van Straubenzee Christmas carol concert at Chelsea
Pippa and James Middleton attended the Henry van Straubenzee Christmas carol concert at Chelsea

Stylish siblings! Pippa and James Middleton look their best at the Christmas carol concert in Chelsea

  • James and Pippa Middleton appeared at Henry van Straubenzee’s Christmas carol concert at Chelsea’s St. Luke’s Church on Thursday night
  • The younger siblings of the Princess of Wales were joined by their husbands
  • The event raises money for the Henry van Straubenzee memorial fund
  • He was Prince Harry’s classmate who died in a car accident in 2002

published: 23:01, Dec 1, 2022 | Updated: 23:33, Dec 1, 2022

James Middleton cut a sharp figure when he attended a Christmas carol concert in London on Thursday night.

The Princess of Wales’s younger brother was spotted wearing a deep blue velvet jacket at St Luke’s Church at Henry van Straubenzee’s annual Christmas carol concert.

He was accompanied by his wife Alizee Thevenet, who wore a dog tooth coat over a stylish leather skirt, patterned tights and biker boots.

James, 35, paired his soft jacket with a light blue shirt and navy blue tie. He wore faded blue pants and brown suede boots.

James Middleton cut a sharp figure when he attended the Henry Van Straubenzee Christmas Carol concert in London

Pippa Middleton was also in attendance with her husband James Matthews. She wore a stylish burgundy coat that was pinched at the waist with a wide black leather belt

James’ sister Pippa Middleton was also present at the annual Christmas carol concert, which was organized by the Henry van Straubenzee Fund.

Pippa, 39, was joined by her husband James Matthews at St Luke’s.

Princess Kate’s sister opted for an elegant maroon long coat, pinched at the waist with a thick black leather belt.

She looked radiant with her brown locks hanging loosely over her shoulders, while keeping her makeup natural and radiant.

The mother of two teamed her smart ensemble with a pair of black stiletto boots.

The Princess of Wales’ younger brother opted for a soft deep blue velvet blazer over faded blue trousers and brown suede boots

During the annual concert, money is collected for the memorial fund in the name of Henry van Straubenzee, which finances projects in rural Uganda

The Christmas carol concert is not only an excuse for a festive sing-along, during the annual gathering money is collected for the memorial fund in the name of Henry van Straubenzee, which finances projects in rural Uganda.

It was founded in 2007 after his untimely death, after he died in a car crash outside Ludgrove Primary School in Berkshire in 2002 aged 18.

The charity was the first to be patrons of Princes William and Harry, the latter being a classmate of van Straubenzee.

The two also have a close relationship with the other brothers and attended Thomas van Straubenzee’s wedding to Lady Melissa Percy in 2013.

James was accompanied by his wife Alizée Thevenet, who wore a doggy tooth coat over a trendy black leather skirt and patterned tights.

Alizée Thevenet and James Middleton pictured settling down on Chelsea ahead of the annual Christmas carol concert

12 hours ago

