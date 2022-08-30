Pipis give Kiwi woman paralytic shellfish poisoning after she ate seafood from Little Waihi Beach

<!–

A woman who woke up paralyzed after eating shellfish has issued an urgent warning about the dangers of an odorless and tasteless poison that littered the seafood.

Kim Taia went from fit and healthy to completely paralyzed just 12 hours after eating pipis – a small mussel-like shellfish – she collected from Little Waihi Beach in New Zealand’s North Island.

Taia said she felt as if she was having an anesthetic injection at the dentist when her lips started to tingle and a wave of dizziness washed over her.

Kim Taia became paralyzed after eating pipi collected from popular Little Waihi Beach in New Zealand’s North Island (pictured)

“After that, it progressed quite quickly and affected my face,” Ms Taia . told me The New Zealand Herald.

“My head started to go numb and I got dizzy. I couldn’t speak clearly.

“I wondered what was going on, I got dizzy and had tunnel vision.

‘L [then] started to lose feeling in my hands and arms.’

Ms Taia’s son called 911, but when her condition deteriorated rapidly, he rushed her to town where they saw an ambulance.

Paramedics checked Ms Taia but couldn’t find anything wrong and after further examination at the hospital she was sent home to rest.

The next morning Mrs. Taia was unable to move and she was completely paralyzed from head to toe.

She was rushed back to hospital, where doctors were still baffled by her condition.

“We were there for a few hours and I got weaker and weaker,” said Mrs. Taia.

“My breathing slowed and I thought I was going to die. I couldn’t breathe. I panicked because I didn’t have a diagnosis for what it was.’

Doctors realized Ms Taia was suffering from paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) after a nurse asked if she wanted something to eat and her family said the last thing she ate was pipis the night before.

Mrs. Taia was given oxygen to help her breathe and fluids to flush out the venom and she made a full recovery within a week.

Ms Taia suffered from paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) – a biotoxin commonly found in shellfish

Ms Taia first shared her ordeal this month at a wānanga – a state-owned tertiary institution that provides education in a Māori cultural context.

Organized by the Māori environmental organization Te Arawa Ki Tai, the Wānanga helped raise awareness about the dangers of PSP in the community.

“Shellfish have been with our people for generations,” said Ms Taia.

Last week, scientists at the Cawthron Institute donated rapid test kits to the community that allow individuals to test for the toxin.

Cawthron Institute research scientist Tim Harwood said the test kit gave the community “peace of mind” because consuming toxins can cause diarrhea, memory loss, paralysis and even death.

The chairman of the Māori environmental organization Te Arawa Ki Tai, Raewyn Bennet, said the test kits allowed the community to maintain their customs without fear of toxic poisoning.

‘Little Waih is a place where traditional Te Arawa come from to get their kaimoana’ [seafood]said Mrs Bennet.

We still want these customs to happen, and as kaitiaki, it’s our job to make sure it’s safe for others.”