Pipeline operator reaches preliminary settlement in California oil spill lawsuits

by Laura J. Nelson and Hannah Fry

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



The Texas company that operates the oil pipeline that sent at least 25,000 gallons of crude oil into Southern California waters in a spill last fall has tentatively agreed to settle more than a dozen lawsuits filed by owners and residents of Orange. County.

Houston-based Amplify Energy Corp. chief executive Martyn Willsher did not disclose the terms of the settlement, but said in a statement Thursday that the proposed deal would be a “reasonable and fair solution” to the disastrous spill.

The company’s insurance policy would cover the cost of the payouts, Amplify Energy said.

The deal would resolve civil lawsuits brought in federal court by property owners, business owners and residents who said they were financially affected by the October spill. Those plaintiffs include owners of Laguna Beach coastal real estate, a surfing school in Huntington Beach, a Seal Beach bait and tackle shop, and several groups of fish and seafood vending companies.

Lawyers representing the plaintiffs said in a statement Thursday that the details of the agreement, which is the result of “extensive negotiations” between the parties, will be submitted to the court for approval. They have not disclosed the terms of the settlement to The Times.

The attorneys, Wylie Aitken, Lexi Hazam and Stephen Larson, noted in the statement that their clients have not resolved their claims against the shipping companies operating two container ships accused of dragging their anchors across the ocean floor and damaging the pipeline. to spill.

They added that “all rights to pursue claims against the ship-related entities are expressly reserved.”

In an interview with The Times, Aitken noted that the settlement agreement includes monetary and injunctive relief, a court order requiring certain actions on the part of Amplify.

The steps Amplify will take for a preliminary injunction have not been disclosed. However, the agreement is likely to lead to Amplify agreeing to certain procedures to ensure a similar spill doesn’t happen again, Aitken said.

Willsher said Amplify plans to file “firm” legal claims against the shipping companies that own and operate the two container ships.

The US Coast Guard has said an anchor hitting and dragging the pipeline could have made the pipeline more vulnerable to other damage or to environmental factors.

Amplify has accused two shipping companies and their subsidiaries – based in Switzerland, Panama, Liberia and Greece – of improperly allowing their ships to stay in anchorages in San Pedro Bay during a severe winter storm in January 2021.

The MSC Danit and the Cosco Beijing container ships are towing their anchors “to areas where federal law prohibits anchoring,” Amplify’s lawyers said in a complaint against the shipping companies in February.

Amplify is seeking damages, as well as legal fees, costs to repair and replace the ruptured sections of the pipeline, and revenue lost while the pipeline was out of service.

Willsher said Amplify is also still filing a lawsuit against the Southern California Marine Exchange, which monitors and regulates traffic in the busy San Pedro Bay, claiming the nonprofit should have known about the anchor tows and should have notified the company.

Amplify has urged to require the Marine Exchange to notify submarine property owners within 24 hours of potential anchor towing.

In late July, Orange County’s Board of Supervisors voted 4 to 1 in closed session to approve a nearly $1 million settlement agreement with Amplify.

In exchange for agreeing not to sue the oil company, the county accepted a payment of $956,352 to cover cleanup costs, including legal bills and salaries for workers who worked to keep the oil out of sensitive wetlands.

Supervisor Katrina Foley described the settlement as a “taxpayer gain” that covered the county’s direct costs. Supervisor Andrew Do, the only board member to vote against the deal, said a deal could be premature.

“Maybe we have claims that may not materialize in the next few years,” Do said at the time. He wished, he said, that the province would “take our time.”

Other entities, including the Huntington Beach Wetlands Conservancy, are still working to get compensation from Amplify for the cost of responding to the spill.

The October 2021 oil spill disrupted activity along the coast for weeks and forced the cancellation of the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, one of the city’s most popular annual events.

“It was devastating to businesses. It was devastating to people coming to the air show. It was devastating to the environment,” Huntington Beach Councilman Dan Kalmick said of the oil spill. “There are long-term effects here, so it’s important for people to get healthy.”

Orange County oil spill blame game ends as pipeline company sues shipping companies

2022 Los Angeles Times.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.