Pip Edwards soaks in the sun in a cowboy hat as she enjoys time with son Justice

She’s the cool mom every inch.

So it came as no surprise to see Pip Edwards posing for a picture with her teenage son Justice as they spent some quality time together during his school holidays.

The 42-year-old took to Instagram to share a gallery of photos of her sunbathing with Justice.

Pip flaunted her flawless figure in a matching two-piece activewear set, which she paired with a white fedora hat.

Justice looked cool in a white Lakers T-shirt that he paired with white board shorts.

Pip has maintained a close relationship with her ex Dan Single for the sake of their son.

However, she recently denied that the pair shared anything more than “a co-parenting relationship” after they were seen dancing together at a charity event earlier this year.

Pip and the Ksubi co-founder “danced up a storm” at the Silver Party hosted by Justin Hemmes, according to the Sydney Morning Herald in March.

When asked if a reunion was in the cards, PE Nation founder Edwards told the paper that the couple were on good terms for their child.

“Dan is the father of my child and we have a co-parenting relationship,” she said.

The couple split in 2008, but remained on good terms.

Pip dates cricketer Michael Clarke and Bondi restauranteur Cameron Northway, who co-owns Rocker.

Edwards has maintained a close relationship with her ex Dan Single (left) for the sake of their son. Seen together in 2008