Pip Edwards shows off incredible figure in bathing suit as her cricketer ex Michael Clarke moves on

Her ex-boyfriend Michael Clarke may be moving on with interior designer Jade Yarbrough.

But on Friday, PE Nation co-founder Pip Edwards looked happier than ever as she soaked up the sun on the beach in Sydney.

The 42-year-old looked stunning as she showed off her toned and tanned figure in a $225 bathing suit and shared some sizzling photos on Instagram.

“Recharging solar energy in winter,” Pip captioned one of her photos while sunbathing on the beach.

“Sydney, you are glorious today,” she wrote to another.

In the photos, Pip appeared to be makeup-free and wore her short blonde locks over her shoulders.

She wore a beige Hunza G swimsuit, looked flawless in the ribbed piece, which she paired with a simple pearl drop necklace and beige sunglasses.

It comes after her former on-again, off-again boyfriend Michael Clarke debuted his new relationship.

The 41-year-old cricketer is currently in a relationship with Jade Yarbrough, the younger sister of Karl Stefanovic’s wife, Jasmine (née Yarbrough).

The new couple were caught at Sydney Airport, where they were checking in late at night for a business class flight with Emirates.

They set off together to enjoy a romantic getaway abroad in Europe.

Rumors that the pair would be an item went viral last week.

Jade and Michael are said to have met through Jade’s brother-in-law Karl Stefanovic.

The single father of one is also good friends with the husband of Jade’s business partner.

The 41-year-old cricketer is currently in a relationship with Jade Yarbrough (left) – who is the younger sister of Karl Stefanovic’s wife, Jasmine (née Yarbrough, right)

The Daily Telegraph reported that in recent weeks, Michael has become “very fond” of Jade, 30.

In June, the batter stepped out with Jasmine and Today show star Karl at a charity event to raise money for hospital equipment, sharing a photo of the trio together.

Michael had a high profile relationship with Pip, which first ended in February last year after several months of dating.

Pip and Michael’s relationship began in June 2020 following his divorce from wife Kyly Clarke, which they announced four months earlier.

After parting ways with Pip in February, the couple rekindled their romance in October, but broke up again for good in December.

As for Jade, the interior designer and stylist had a long-standing relationship with Andrew Leece, but she last posted about him online in January.