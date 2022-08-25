Pip Edwards shows off her ample cleavage during a hike in LA ahead of Burning Man festival

<!–

She prepares to spend the weekend in the Nevada desert for the Burning Man festival.

And fitness guru Pip Edwards decided to feel the burn when she went hiking in Los Angeles’ Runyon Canyon on Thursday.

The PE Nation co-founder, 42, proudly wore her brand’s activewear for the sweat session, including baby blue leggings and a white crop top, which she later took off to reveal a matching blue sports bra.

Pip Edwards showed off her roomy cleavage and incredible abs in a crop top and leggings during a walk in Los Angeles on Wednesday

She paired the look with black and gray Nike Air Max Furyosa sneakers and tied her blonde hair in a low bun.

The mother-of-one opted for black tones and a low-key makeup look for her walk.

‘Big Blue Sky energy. Blue on Blue,” she wrote in the post.

The sighting comes after her former on-again, off-again boyfriend Michael Clarke recently debuted his new relationship.

The 41-year-old cricketer is currently in a relationship with Jade Yarbrough, the younger sister of Karl Stefanovic’s wife, Jasmine (née Yarbrough).

The new couple were caught at Sydney Airport, where they were checking in late at night for a business class flight with Emirates.

They set off together to enjoy a romantic getaway abroad in Europe.

Rumors that the pair is an item that broke last month.

Jade and Michael are said to have met through Jade’s brother-in-law Karl Stefanovic.

The single father of one is also good friends with the husband of Jade’s business partner.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Michael had grown ‘very fond’ of Jade, 30, in recent weeks.

In June, the batter stepped out with Jasmine and Today show star Karl at a charity event to raise money for hospital equipment, sharing a photo of the trio together.

Michael had a high profile relationship with Pip, which first ended in February last year after dating for a few months.

Pip and Michael’s relationship began in June 2020 following his divorce from wife Kyly Clarke, which they announced four months earlier.

After parting ways with Pip in February, the couple rekindled their romance in October, but broke up again for good in December.

As for Jade, the interior designer and stylist had a long-standing relationship with Andrew Leece, but she last posted about him online in January.